NFL betting: Win totals still to be decided in Week 18

The NFL season is an 18-week grind that often comes down to the final game for some teams. Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers have "win and you're in" situations this upcoming weekend when it comes to the playoffs.

Bettors are in a similar predicament as we enter Week 18. Prior to the start of every season, you can bet on the over/under for each team's season long win total. While many of these bets have been decided in the first 17 weeks of the season, there are still 8 teams who have yet to decide their season-long win total.

Still in play

Eight teams still haven't clinched their preseason win totals. These teams still remain in play as we enter Week 18:

Atlanta Falcons (7.5 wins): It's been a decidedly mediocre season for the Falcons, just like the market expected prior to the start of the season. If Atlanta can pull off the upset as a 4.5-point home underdog against the Saints this weekend, over bettors will rejoice.

Buffalo Bills (11 wins): It's been a good season for the Bills, but they didn't exactly take the next step that many expected after last season. Buffalo sits at 10 wins, so bettors are simply hoping to get their money back if the Bills can take care of the Jets this weekend. The Bills are 16.5-point favorites over New York.

Houston Texans (4 wins): Houston has been bad, just like many expected. However, if they can pull off a big upset this weekend, they'll go over their win total. Houston is a 10.5-point underdog against Tennessee on Sunday. It seems rather likely that both over and under bettors will be refunded on the Texans.

Indianapolis Colts (9 wins): Indianapolis sits at 9 wins and they face a win and you're in situation this weekend against the Jaguars. The Colts are 15.5-point favorites. Over bettors should feel confident, as they've secured at least a push and are in good position for a win.

Story continues

Justin Herbert and the Chargers can go over 9.5 wins and clinch a playoff spot this weekend. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers (9.5 wins): The Chargers face a "win and you're in" situation this weekend when it comes to a playoff spot, and over bettors are in the same position. Los Angeles will either be a ten win playoff team that cashes the over, or a 9 win non-playoff team that cashes the under. The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites over the Raiders.

New Orleans Saints (9 wins): It's been a disappointing season for the Saints, but they can still make the playoffs and they can still push on their season win total. Currently sitting at eight wins, the Saints are -200 favorites to reach nine wins this weekend against the Falcons.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8.5 wins): Mike Tomlin has never been under .500 in his tenure as Steelers coach, and that streak will continue. Unfortunately, a tie against the Lions looms large for bettors who backed the Steelers. Pittsburgh needs a win over the Ravens this weekend to go over 8.5 wins. Pittsburgh is a 5.5-point underdog against Baltimore.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12 wins): Tampa Bay has secured at least a push for their over bettors, as they sit with 12 wins entering Week 18. The Buccaneers are 7.5-point favorites over the Panthers this weekend and if they take care of business, they'll cash tickets for their over bettors.

Confirmed overs

Which teams have already gone over their season win total?

Arizona Cardinals: OVER 8.5 wins

Cincinnati Bengals: OVER 6.5 wins

Dallas Cowboys: OVER 9.5 wins

Green Bay Packers: OVER 10.5 wins

Las Vegas Raiders: OVER 7 wins

Los Angeles Rams: OVER 10.5 wins

New England Patriots: OVER 9.5 wins

Philadelphia Eagles: OVER 6.5 wins

Tennessee Titans: OVER 9 wins

Confirmed unders

Which teams have failed to meet preseason expectations?

Baltimore Ravens: UNDER 10.5 wins

Carolina Panthers: UNDER 7.5 wins

Chicago Bears: UNDER 7.5 wins

Cleveland Browns: UNDER 10.5 wins

Denver Broncos: UNDER 8.5 wins

Detroit Lions: UNDER 5 wins

Jacksonville Jaguars: UNDER 6.5 wins

Kansas City Chiefs: UNDER 12.5 wins

Miami Dolphins: UNDER 9.5 wins

Minnesota Vikings: UNDER 8.5 wins

New York Giants: UNDER 7 wins

New York Jets: UNDER 6 wins

San Francisco 49ers: UNDER 10.5 wins

Seattle Seahawks: UNDER 10 wins

Washington Football Team: UNDER 8.5 wins

The public winners

Which preseason win totals did the betting public win on?

Tennessee Titans: 91% of the betting handle was on over 9 wins for the Titans.

Green Bay Packers: 89% of the handle was on the Packers to go over 10.5 wins

LA Rams: 89% of betting handle backed the Rams to go over 10.5 wins

New England Patriots: 89% of the action backed the Patriots to go over 9.5 wins

Jacksonville Jaguars: 83% of the betting handle backed Jacksonville to go under 6.5 wins

The public losers

Which teams was the betting public wrong about?