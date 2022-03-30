NFL betting: Will Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo start for the Niners this season?

This offseason's quarterback carousel spun faster than a Red Bull-slamming Betsy Ross. Nearly all of the NFL's QB-needy teams addressed their deficiencies under center in the span of just a couple weeks. Left out of the mix was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was thought to be a good fit for several teams like the Commanders and Colts. With few dance partners remaining, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated today that there's a scenario where Garoppolo stays in San Francisco, prompting BetMGM to offer a prop bet on which Niners QB will take the first snap in Week 1. Garoppolo is +300, while teammate Trey Lance is -500 and any other quarterback is 20-to-1.

Money is a QB stat

Jimmy G won last season's training camp battle, but keeping him around this year doesn't make a ton of sense when you consider the capital San Francisco would have tied up in both Lance and Garoppolo. The Niners invested serious draft capital in Lance when they went Mike Ditka mode in the 2021 NFL draft, trading three first-round draft picks and a third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins in order to move up nine spots to take Lance. You don't make that move unless you're convinced that the player you're drafting is the future of your franchise.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance (5) and San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Garoppolo is set to make $25.55 million this season. His nearly $27 million cap hit is easily San Francisco's largest, accounting for 12.7% of their cap. Finding a trading partner to offload Jimmy G on has been complicated by Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery. It will be months before he's allowed to throw a football, so the trade offers have been bare as teams elect for the safer (and better) options of quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan.

Having a great starting quarterback on a rookie contract is a huge advantage for NFL teams, as it allows them to build around a QB who's only eating up 2-4% of their salary cap. The last five Super Bowls have all featured a team who were led to the playoffs by a quarterback playing on his rookie contract. By trading or cutting Garoppolo before Week 1, the Niners would free up a giant pile of money they could use to sign other players. If Lance is who San Francisco thought he was when they drafted him, the Niners could position themselves for several Super Bowl runs, starting in 2022.

I have a hard time seeing San Francisco keep Lance on the bench for another season. It's also tough to imagine them paying more than $25 million for a backup quarterback who's thrown four touchdowns to six interceptions in the playoffs. Something has to give in this situation. Per Niners beat reporter David Lombardi, Lance is on course to start in 2022. Some may view it as a gamble, but the franchise already rolled the dice on Lance in last year's draft — now it's time to see if it pays off.

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference and spotrac.com.