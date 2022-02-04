Super Bowl betting: Why we like this color for the Gatorade bath

Replenishing lost electrolytes is nice, but what if it were possible to use Gatorade to replenish your wallet? Guessing the correct color of the Gatorade bath in this year's Super Bowl could have you swimming in money like you're Scrooge McDuck. Just as any successful, bespectacled waterfowl will tell you, the best kind of guess is an educated guess. I think the Los Angeles Rams are going to win and my research leads me to believe that they're going to have yellow Gatorade in their cooler. Instead of getting a half return on the Rams' -200 moneyline, I'm looking to 4.5x my money with a bet on a Yellow/Green/Lime Gatorade bath at +450 on BetMGM.

The QB is king

Quarterback is the single-most important position in football. Teams are literally and figuratively led by their signal-callers. There's no doubt that the Rams are Matthew Stafford's team and Joe Burrow is the Bengals' alpha. Quarterbacks are also known to be a superstitious bunch. Before Tom Brady went to the Bucs, blue Gatorade was poured out in his final two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots when there was a liquid bath. When he joined Bruce Arians to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Tampa last year, he brought the blue Gatorade with him.

We have one recorded instance of an NFL Gatorade shower with Matthew Stafford. In his third season with Detroit, Stafford led the Lions to their first winning season in 11 years and their first postseason in 12 years. After Detroit clinched a playoff spot by beating the San Diego Chargers in Week 16, players celebrated by dousing head coach Jim Schwartz in yellow Gatorade.

Bobby Trees drinks yellow Gatorade

Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival in Los Angeles this season was preceded by a devastating ACL tear suffered by Rams receiver Robert Woods in November. A month ago, Gatorade released a short film profiling Woods. At the :04 mark of the film, there's a shot of Woods driving with a bottle of orange-flavored Gatorade in his car's cupholder. He never drinks from the bottle, and it's likely just an aesthetic branding choice, matching the color of the liquid with the infamous orange Gatorade cap. We do see Woods drinking from a Gatorade bottle at the 1:20 mark, however. As he sweats through a workout montage, he takes a break for a quick sip of yellow Gatorade.

What if Cincinnati wins?

Burrow has quite a connection to yellow Gatorade, as well. When his LSU Tigers gave coach Ed Orgeron a premature yellow Gatorade bath against Texas A&M in 2018, up 31-24 with 29 seconds left in regulation, they wound up losing the game 74-72 in seven overtimes. Burrow and LSU won the national championship the following season and no Gatorade was poured out.

Months before he was selected in the 2020 draft, Burrow was featured in a TikTok video released by the NFL. In the video, he names his favorite TV show ("The Office"), spirit animal (platypus), and color (orange). At +200, orange is the odds-on favorite at BetMGM.

