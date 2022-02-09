NFL betting: Which player is most likely to catch the first pass for his team?

The Super Bowl is different. There are plenty of props that you can bet on a weekly basis. Those props include things like first touchdown scorer. The beauty of the Super Bowl is that there are oodles of props that aren't offered on a normal basis in an NFL game. Today, we'll be taking a look at one of those.

Currently at BetMGM, you can bet on which player will notch the first reception of the game. You can also bet which player will notch the first reception for their respective team, which is safer and takes the luck of the coin draw out of the equation in exchange for lower odds. Teams almost always pre-scheme the first 15 or so offensive plays, so there might be some tendencies we can pick up on.

Despite spending the first eight weeks of the NFL season in Cleveland, Odell Beckham Jr. currently leads the Los Angeles Rams in first receptions on the season. Odell is +750 to record the game's first reception and +400 to record the Rams' first reception.

In 11 total games with the Rams, Beckham has been targeted first five times and caught the first pass six times. He's kicking things off for Los Angeles in over half the games he's played in. In the playoffs, OBJ has notched the first reception in two of three games.

From a narrative perspective, you can understand why this might be happening. Teams are focused on shutting down Cooper Kupp early in a game. Additionally, Sean McVay probably wants OBJ to get engaged in the game early as he's complained about a lack of targets earlier in his career.

Can Odell Beckham Jr. get the first reception on the NFL's biggest stage? (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The case for Beckham to catch the first pass of the game for the Rams grows if you want to presume that he's taken over the Robert Woods role in the Rams offense. Woods tore his ACL and is out for the season, but in his first nine games prior to his injury, Woods notched the Rams' first reception three times.

In total, that's nine times where the Rams' second wide receiver caught the first pass of the game for LA's offense.

Cooper Kupp is the favorite to catch the first pass. Kupp is +550 to get the first reception of the game and +200 to get the first reception for the Rams. Despite being a big favorite, Kupp has caught the first pass just four times in 20 games.

Other Rams to record the first reception this season include Tyler Higbee (three times, +400), Van Jefferson (twice, +600), Sony Michel (+1400) and Darrell Henderson (once each). Higbee's status is in question, Henderson is out and Michel has ceded the majority of the backfield to Cam Akers. The following three players have odds to catch the first pass for Los Angeles on Sunday, but have yet to accomplish that feat this season:

There's no shortage of pass-catching options on the Cincinnati Bengals, but one player has gotten the offense rolling more often than the others.

In 20 games, Tee Higgins has notched the Bengals' first reception of the game seven times. Higgins is currently +700 to notch the game's first reception and +350 to catch the first pass of the game for the Bengals.

Higgins has been overshadowed this season by the emergence of Ja'Marr Chase, but he's still one of the best young receivers in the league. He's a reliable target for Joe Burrow, so it's no surprise to see the Bengals looking his way early in the game.

Speaking of Chase, he's the betting favorite to notch Cincinnati's first reception at +300. Chase has caught the first pass in two of three playoff games for Cincinnati, but he didn't accomplish that feat in the Bengals' first 16 regular season games. He has just three games on the season where he kicked things off for the Bengals' passing attack.

Joe Mixon might be worth a look, especially if the Bengals look towards quick passing plays to combat the Rams' pass-rush. Mixon has caught the first pass four times this season. Mixon is currently +1100 to record the first reception of the game and he's +500 to catch the first pass for Cincinnati's offense.

Other Bengals to record the first reception in games this season include C.J. Uzomah (twice, +550), Tyler Boyd (twice, +450), Drew Sample (once, +650) and Chris Evans (N/A). Uzomah's status is in question, and if he's out, then Sample becomes a slightly more appealing dart throw. Samaje Perine is yet to record a first reception for the Bengals this season, but Perine is +900 to do so on Sunday.