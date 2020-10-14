NFL betting: What do the BetMGM odds say about Le'Veon Bell's next landing spot?

It’s not often a well-known star gets cut in the middle of an NFL season.

The New York Jets cut Bell, a former All-Pro running back and arguably the team’s most talented player, on Tuesday. Bell never clicked with Jets coach Adam Gase, who was reportedly against the signing in 2019 when it happened.

Bell hasn’t played well with the Jets, but plenty of players have looked better once they are away from Gase. Some team will bet on Bell’s talent and a post-Gase resurgence. With the attrition rate at running back, you can never have too many.

But which team will sign Bell? You can bet on that.

Odds on who will sign Le’Veon Bell

BetMGM posted odds on Bell’s next team, via BetMGM PR data analyst John Ewing. The favorite to sign him is the Chicago Bears, and that makes sense.

Would Le'Veon Bell look good in a @ChicagoBears uniform?



Bears +400 favorites to land the RB.



Here is a full list of odds from @BetMGM. pic.twitter.com/cRWdOxXUs4 — John Ewing (@johnewing) October 14, 2020

The Bears have David Montgomery, but he has been up and down, and Chicago lost Tarik Cohen for the season. Bell could play right away for a team that is 4-1 and needs an offensive boost.

The other two teams listed at less than 10-to-1 could be in the mix, but they have young backs who look pretty good. Miles Sanders is playing well for the Philadelphia Eagles (+500), though Doug Pederson likes to use multiple backs. The Arizona Cardinals (+800) don’t have enough playing time for Chase Edmonds, who looks good behind struggling Kenyan Drake.

But it never hurts to add a talented player, so maybe.

Former New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) could have a few NFL suitors. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) More

Would Patriots or Bills sign Bell?

The two AFC East favorites stand out. The Jets couldn’t pull off a trade, but nobody expected them to trade Bell to a division rival anyway. The Buffalo Bills (+1100) could use another back, especially with rookie Zack Moss falling behind due to an injury.

And this just seems like an obvious New England Patriots (+1200) signing. How many times have they acquired talented player that has been misused by a poor coach and gotten a significant contribution from him? And with the Patriots’ revolving door of backs, he could carve out a role.

Of course, the most interesting team on the list is the Pittsburgh Steelers (+1400). Bell famously held out the entire 2018 season when he got a second straight franchise tag. A reunion would be fascinating.

Bell is likely to resurface soon. If you have a strong opinion on where Bell will sign, it could pay off nicely.

