NFL betting: Week 4 against the spread (ATS) rankings

If you've only been betting on teams whose cities start with a "C" or "D," you're up quite a bit this NFL season with your very peculiar betting system, so congrats and I hope your streak continues. For the rest of us, here's an ATS rankings breakdown of all 32 teams:

1. Denver Broncos 3-0 (have covered by +31.5 points)

The Broncos have dominated all three of the cupcakes they've played and should face more of a test this week as a one-point home favorite against the Ravens.

Last week's cover against the Texans came at a price, with Carolina losing rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn for at least a couple of months with a broken foot. Star running back Christian McCaffrey also left with a hamstring injury, but the team didn't place him on injured reserve, so it's quite possible he returns to action within three weeks.

Mike McCarthy's clock management is about as good as the rabbit's from "Alice in Wonderland," but offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been implementing effective game plans that change every week depending on their matchups. New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has his unit playing much better than last year, despite all the injuries.

After getting beaten down in Carolina, the Saints paid it forward in Week 3 against the Patriots for their second easy cover of the season. Their offense is still somewhat of an enigma.

5. Buffalo Bills 2-1 (+31)

Josh Allen didn't look like an MVP candidate in his first two games, but he's back in the mix following the show he put on in a 43-21 demolition of Washington.

Arizona was down two scores to Jacksonville with 90 seconds left in the third quarter and ended up leading going into the fourth. Kyler Murray and company travel to Los Angeles this week to challenge the Rams for sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will lead his team into Los Angeles this week to take on the Rams. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

7. Cincinnati Bengals 2-1 (+22.5)

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is seeing the ball just fine and is suddenly the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year after catching four touchdowns in his first three games.

8. Las Vegas Raiders 2-1 (+22)

One of this year's biggest surprises so far. Are they for real? Both of the Raiders' home games have gone to overtime.

One of the two best teams in the NFC. They missed covering by half a point in Week 2 at Indianapolis.

10. Houston Texans 2-1 (+15.5)

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor had the highest QBR in the NFL before injuring his hamstring against the Browns halfway through their second game. There's no timeline yet for his return.

The Chargers went into Kansas City last week and dropped them into the AFC West basement. New head coach Brandon Staley has made some questionable game management decisions so far, but he's also shown that he isn't afraid to go for it on fourth down. QB Justin Herbert is a future MVP.

12. Minnesota Vikings 2-1 (+11.5)

Kirk Cousins is the highest-rated passer on throws of 10 or more yards this season and is the only QB besides Tom Brady to post a PFF grade of 80+ in each of the first three games.

13. Cleveland Browns 2-1 (+11.5)

Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett was chasing Bears QB Justin Fields around like Freddy Krueger last week. The Vikings offensive line should put up a better fight in Week 4.

14. San Francisco 49ers 2-1 (-2)

Kyle Shanahan is a great offensive mind but it's becoming clearer by the day that he's one of the NFL's most overrated head coaches. Shanahan and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are holding this team back from realizing their potential.

15. Tennessee Titans 2-1 (-15)

The Titans got crushed by Arizona in Week 1 but won and covered their next two games on the back of Derrick Henry. They travel to New York this week for a meeting with the lowly Jets.

16. Green Bay Packers 2-1 (-26)

Aaron Rodgers and crew were embarrassed by the Saints opening weekend then flipped the switch against the Lions and Niners.

17. Miami Dolphins 2-1 (-26)

They covered against the Raiders with Jacoby Brissett filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, but they also choked away an initial 14-0 lead doing it. They're favored by a point and a half against the Colts this week, but I'm not sure they should be.

18. Philadelphia Eagles 1-2 (+10)

The Eagles are already down several starting offensive lineman in what feels like a déjà vu of 2020.

19. Detroit Lions 1-2 (-1.5)

The city of Detroit doesn't deserve what happened to them last week. Or maybe they do. I don't know, I've never been.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1-2 (-7)

Tom Brady was out-dueled by Rams QB Matthew Stafford in LA. This Sunday, he'll return to New England to do battle with his former team as a -6.5 favorite.

21. New England Patriots 1-2 (-9.5)

Speak of the devil. This looks like a team that may be on the brink of falling apart. They just lost running back James White for an indefinite period of time, the 12-man personnel sets they spent so much money on this offseason aren't quite working out, and now they have to face an angry Tom Brady.

22. Baltimore Ravens 1-2 (-10.5)

All three of their games have been thrillers, but they've only covered one of them.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker booted an NFL record-setting 66-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 3. (Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports)

23. Indianapolis Colts 1-2 (-12)

Find yourself someone who believes in you like Frank Reich believes in Carson Wentz. They're a half-point cover against the Rams away from being 0-3 ATS.

24. New York Giants 1-2 (-15)

New York punted on 4th-and-3 from the Falcons' 39 yard line last week. Friends don't let friends bet on the Giants.

25. Seattle Seahawks 1-2 (-15.5)

They looked pretty good through the first one-and-a-half weeks of the season!

26. Pittsburgh Steelers 1-2 (-18)

Time has run out for Big Ben. Najee Harris is a talented running back but they should have upgraded their offensive line first. Pittsburgh could very well finish in 4th place in the AFC North.

27. Chicago Bears 1-2 (-23)

Fire Matt Nagy.

28. Atlanta Falcons 1-2 (-34.5)

They covered and won last week against the Giants after getting trounced by the Rams and Bucs, but they still look lost offensively.

29. Kansas City Chiefs 0-3 (-18.5)

The Chiefs are 1-12-1 ATS in their last 14 games. Their defense is like a bizarro version of their offense. Without a fix, they won't be making it back to the Super Bowl.

30. Washington Football Team 0-3 (-22)

If they don't beat the Falcons this week, we can go probably go ahead and close the book on their season.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars 0-3 (-28)

Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence will figure it out at some point. Maybe this Thursday night at Cincinnati?

32. New York Jets 0-3 (-30)

Adam Gase would probably be laughing if the high school team he's the offensive coordinator for wasn't currently 1-4.

Stats provided by PFF, teamrankings.com, and Pro Football Reference.