NFL Betting Week 3: Can Miami's team speed keep up with Buffalo?

Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his weekly NFL betting ticket in his Throwing Darts column.

We've had a pair of 3-2 weeks to open 2022, and while it's not the buzziest start in the world, 60 percent will always cover the juice in this game. Here's the five-pick order for Week 3, using lines from our friends at BetMGM.

Dolphins +5.5 vs. Bills

I get it, Buffalo looks unstoppable right now, the NFL's true juggernaut. But the Bills have cluster injuries in the secondary, and Miami is going to pepper Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle off the bus. And September is the wrong time to make the Miami trip, when the humidity is still a problem. Buffalo also enters this game on a truncated work week. Take the home dog.

The Buffalo Bills have looked like the best team in the NFL, but Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins offense represent a stiff challenge. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Ravens -3 at Patriots

No, it's not fun to pick against the NFL's best coach every week. But Baltimore's unicorn offense and team speed is going to challenge the Patriots defense, and I still don't see many answers on the New England offense. Generally, I'm wary of spotting points with road favorites, but three isn't too many to swallow. Baltimore bounces back from last week's collapse.

Colts +5.5 vs. Chiefs

This is where you have to hold your nose and take a team that looked bad in Week 1 and downright awful in Week 2. Indianapolis knows about slow starts, having lost nine season openers in a row. But the tea leaves are favorable for a Michael Pittman Jr. return, and that significantly changes the complexion of the Colts offense. Sometimes you have to pick the most desperate team and trust they figure out some fixes and empty the emotional tank.

Lions +6 at Vikings

Minnesota is a lot better than it showed Monday, but the Lions can score on anyone, stocked with skill-position talent and riding behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. Detroit has cashed 13 of the last 19 games against the spread (and this was despite a 3-14 straight-up record last year). I'm not giving up my bandwagon seat, near the front.

Broncos +1.5 vs. 49ers

Maybe it's a sucker move to keep the door open for Russell Wilson, but I still think the Broncos can fix their offense. And September is the hardest month to deal with the Denver altitude as a visiting team. If you like home underdogs, this is your week.

