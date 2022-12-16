NFL Betting Week 15: Expect another Ravens rock fight

Yahoo fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his weekly NFL betting ticket in his Throwing Darts column. Check out where he's putting his jelly beans for Week 15. All lines courtesy of our friends at BetMGM.

Last week was a clean 4-1 result, but everyone starts 0-0 in the new slate. Let’s keep the head down, keep grinding. If you want the full-season pick log, it’s linked at the bottom of the page. Our seasonal record now sits at 44-23-3 ATS.

Ravens +2.5 at Browns

I’m in “believe it when I see it” mode with Deshaun Watson’s comeback. He’s played poorly in both games. The Ravens are riddled with injuries again this year, but John Harbaugh is a plus coach and at least Tyler Huntley is expected to start. In a divisional rock fight where points could be at a premium — just like Baltimore and Pittsburgh last week — it’s nice to start with a buffer.

Falcons +4 at Saints

Desmond Ridder is obviously an unknown, but can he be worse than Marcus Mariota? The Falcons will focus on the running game anyway. The Saints haven’t earned the right to spot this type of freight to any non-patsy opponent.

Jaguars +4 vs. Cowboys

I’m a believer in the Trevor Lawrence ascension, and the Cowboys have cluster injuries in the secondary, so receivers should be open. Dallas also might be caught looking ahead to next week’s showdown with the Eagles; sometimes you lose focus in a non-conference game against a losing opponent like the Pokes did last week against Houston.

Trevor Lawrence's improvement is one of the bigger stories in the NFL of late. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Titans +3 at Chargers

The Chargers are the type of team that you consider when they're an underdog but don’t trust as a favorite. Tennessee’s receiver room is depressing with Treylon Burks ruled out again, but at least the two tight ends are playing well, and Derrick Henry figures to gash the leaky Chargers run defense.

Jets -1 vs. Lions

I punched this ticket and locked it in a few days ago on Twitter, so I have to live with it; obviously, the line has changed now. The quarterback drop from Mike White to Zach Wilson is problematic, but my selection all along was predicated on the Jets defense being elite and the Lions offense generally not traveling well. I’m not changing my selection in any pick-em pools; I still expect New York to win. Unfortunately for the Jets, they get a Thursday date with the Jaguars next week, so they might be without White for multiple games.

Story continues

Last Week: 4-1

Season: 44-23-3

Pianow's historical Throwing Darts record (only two losing seasons in 13 years) and 2022 weekly results are listed here.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast