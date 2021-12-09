NFL betting: Week 14 survivor pool picks

Thirty percent of survivor pool entries were eliminated in Week 13, with the Lions preying on the 27% of picks that rode with the Vikings. Anyone still left at this point has dodged more bullets than Neo. Before we talk about which survivor pills to take, let's slide down the rabbit hole for a quick glimpse at how we did last week:

Week 13 picks

Best Bets: 2-0 (YTD: 18-5)

Leans: 1-0 (YTD: 13-3)

Traps to avoid: 0 eliminations avoided (YTD: 11)

On to the Week 14 picks!

All lines from BetMGM.

BEST BETS

The Bears' biggest bright spot in this matchup is that their plane ride home will be a short one. They've lost six of their last seven games, the sole win being a Thanksgiving comeback against the then-winless Lions. Chicago's 23rd-ranked rushing defense will be tasked with stopping the thunder and more thunder duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The pair ran for 135 yards in their 24-14 win over the Bears in Week 6. Matt Nagy will want to pound the ball, but Green Bay is allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game and has held opposing backfields to less than 70 yards rushing in half of their contests. It won't get much better when Chicago decides to pass the ball, either. Their 10 touchdown passes in 12 games is "good" for second-worst in the NFL, and starting quarterback Justin Fields is completing just 58.1% of his passes. The Packers' defense ranks eighth in completion percentage and ninth in passing yards per game. Maybe the most important piece of information for this game is that Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears. Rodgers is 21-5 versus Chicago in the regular season.

Twenty-seven percent of entries are on the Packers. Their future value is wrapped up in a Week 18 matchup in Detroit, but it's possible that their playoff seed could already be determined by then, rendering it an inconsequential game.

Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

It certainly seems as if the Chiefs are back. They've won five in a row since their 3-4 start, including a 41-14 palindromic thumping of the Raiders a month ago. The Kansas City defense surrendered an average of 29 points through their first seven games, but the return of Frank Clark and Chris Jones to the defensive line has dropped that average down to 11.2 during their win streak. Much like myself, four of the last five Las Vegas outings have resulted in a loss. One of those was to the 2-6 Giants and another was a home loss to the 5-6 Football Team. The Raiders' defense thrives off the pressure their line is able to generate, but the Chiefs give up the sixth-fewest sacks per game and are the third-least sacked team over their last three games. These two teams are headed in different directions. I'll take the ascending squad.

Only 2% of picks are locking in Kansas City, making it a prime GTO play. None of the remaining games on its schedule is as advantageous of a matchup as this one, except for maybe the Steelers in Week 16.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 21-5 versus the Chicago Bears in the regular season. (Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports)

LEANS

Denver Broncos (-9) vs. Detroit Lions

Detroit got the monkey off its back, Jared Goff celebrated like he's going to Disney World, and now the Lions can come back down to earth. They're in the middle of a flu outbreak and have to travel to Mile High to play in the Denver elevation. Dan Campbell's team is allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game (131.1), which plays right into the Broncos' preferred method of attack. Denver rookie running back Javonte Williams is forcing missed tackles on 34% of his touches. That's the highest percentage ever recorded by PFF. In addition to the flu, Goff will have to overcome a Broncos secondary ranked second in completion percentage, third in passing touchdowns allowed, and fourth in QB rating.

Nearly 11% of entries are riding the Broncos, who have no future value.

TRAPS TO AVOID

Seattle Seahawks (-8) at Houston Texans

I'm not trusting this Seahawks team against anyone, especially on the road, where they haven't won in more than two months. Houston's defense, quite surprisingly, is ranked 10th in DVOA and could give the third-most sacked team in the NFL more trouble than expected. None of the Texans quarterbacks will end up in Canton without buying a ticket, but they'll have a decent enough chance to post numbers on a Seattle secondary that just lost safety Jamal Adams for the season. The Seahawks are the fourth-most popular pick on the board, at just under 11%.

New Orleans Saints (-5.5) at New York Jets

You: placing your survivor life in the mallet-fingered hands of a "quarterback" who's thrown an interception on more than 10% of his passes this year and whose team is missing more stars than a narcoleptic astronomer. Me: a talking candlestick, living in a royal beast's castle, telling you to be my guest. Five percent of entries are putting the Saints' service to the test.

Stats provided by Football Outsiders, teamrankings.com, CBS Sports, and nfl.com.