NFL Betting Week 10: Why are the Seahawks underdogs?

Yahoo fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his weekly NFL betting ticket in his Throwing Darts column. Check out where he's putting his jelly beans for Week 10. All lines courtesy of our friends at BetMGM.

Two pesky ties found their way onto the ledger last week, but we still posted a winning mark for the eighth time in nine slates. And that's that; we keep the head down, and we keep grinding. This game humbles us all, sooner or later. Here's what I like for Week 10.

Seahawks +3 vs. Buccaneers

The game is in Germany (set your Sunday alarms) and you never know how teams will respond to a trip that’s out of routine. But I can’t ignore that the Seahawks have been better than the Bucs for two months.

Bears -3 vs. Lions

I view Detroit’s victory over Green Bay as more of a commentary on the Packers being messed up than a statement of the Lions defense figuring things out. I’m encouraged at how the Bears have finally unlocked the Justin Fields experience. It's a modest number to spot at home.

One of the biggest stories in the NFL has been Justin Fields' progression the past few weeks. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Jaguars +9.5 vs. Chiefs

It’s always scary to pick against the Chiefs, but the Jaguars offense has moved the ball all year and the KC defense stands 23rd in DVOA. There’s no reason the Jaguars can’t hang around.

Packers +4.5 vs. Cowboys

I can’t give you any fancy angle to defend the Packers right now, but at least perception and the line have adjusted. This is a major number for the Pokes to spot on the road, and while the Packers look broken, this isn’t a punching-bag team, either. We’ll buy low on Green Bay.

Steelers +1.5 vs. Saints

You generally prefer the Steelers as an underdog, and they come into the game rested, while the Saints had to play Monday. Pat Freiermuth could be a fun fantasy play now that Chase Claypool is gone.

Last Week: 2-1-2

Season: 29-14-2

Pianow's historical Throwing Darts record (only two losing seasons in 13 years) and 2022 weekly results are listed here.

