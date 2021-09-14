NFL betting: Week 1 shook up the MVP odds in a big way

The first week of NFL action is in the books and if it's at all indicative of what's in store for the next 17 weeks, then we're in for a banger of an MVP race.

Patrick Mahomes is still the favorite at +550 (down from +600), but Cardinals QB Kyler Murray jumped from 10th-favorite all the way up to second after torching the Titans for five total touchdowns. Murray's shift from +2500 to +900 on BetMGM was the biggest movement of the weekend. Not bad for someone who's too small.

Are we halving fun yet?

Two quarterbacks cut their odds in half following standout performances. The Rams' Matthew Stafford dropped from a +2000 favorite to +1000 after hanging 321 yards and three touchdowns on the Bears. He's now tied with Tom Brady as third-favorite to win MVP.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

LASIK patient and new Saints starter Jameis Winston went from +5000 to +2500 in the wake of burying the Packers with five touchdowns on just 20 pass attempts.

Professional bettor Mark DeRosa, famous for winning nearly a million dollars last season on futures bets involving Brady, will be eating W's with Winston should the Saints QB end up with the award. DeRosa placed multiple large wagers in May on the longshot to win MVP, as well as Comeback Player of the Year, most passing yards, and most passing touchdowns.

Took a pretty strong Jameis Winston position back in May. Happy to hear he’s got the QB1 job in New Orleans. Saints could be explosive with Jameis at QB. I’m on CPOY, MVP, most pass yards, most pass TD. Best value in CPOY. I think 10-1 still playable for CPOY. pic.twitter.com/R33OvgoIcB — Mark DeRosa (@edteach23) August 27, 2021

Bills QB Josh Allen, who leads BetMGM in ticket and handle percentage and liability, went from +1400 to +1600 after flashing some of his erratic 2019 form in a home loss to the Steelers.

Week 2 promises to throw gasoline on this fire MVP race, as there are several plus matchups for some of the top favorites. Murray draws a home tilt versus a Vikings defense who gave up several big plays to the Bengals, Brady gets the atrocious Falcons defense in Tampa, and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (+1600 on BetMGM) puts the apron back on to cook at home against the same Titans defense that Murray toasted on Sunday.

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference.