NFL betting: Two-thirds of bettors like the Cowboys to cover against the Chiefs

The Chiefs’ struggles against the spread are pushing bettors toward the Cowboys on Sunday.

Dallas is a 2.5-point underdog against the Chiefs despite having two fewer losses than Kansas City. Two-thirds of bettors at BetMGM are taking the Cowboys to cover the spread. Those bets on the Cowboys make up 56% of the handle.

The Chiefs are 3-7 against the spread this year while the Cowboys are 8-1.

Dallas backers seem more inclined to bet the moneyline given the small spread. Dallas is +120 to win the game outright and 92% of the handle on the moneyline is on the Cowboys to win. The Chiefs opened as -125 favorites to win straight up and are currently at -145 to win.

Bettors really think the over will hit too. The total for the game is 55.5 and 89% of bets on the over/under are on the over. Those bets equal 90% of the handle on the game.

The over is more popular in two other games

The Dallas and Kansas City matchup isn’t the only game where bettors are flocking to the over. Over 90% of the handle is on the over in Cincinnati’s trip to Las Vegas. The total for that game opened at 49 and is now at 50.5. The Bengals are a 1-point favorite.

Nearly 95% of the handle is on the over for Monday Night Football, though the total has dropped a point from 50.5 to 49.5. Just 17% of bettors think the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will score a combined 50 points or fewer.

Bears getting a lot of money

The Bears are drawing the biggest percentage of money against the spread in Week 11. Chicago is a 5.5-point underdog at home against the Ravens and 53% of bettors are backing the Bears. Those bets make up 90% of the money bet against the spread, however. The sharps clearly aren’t convinced about the Ravens after the loss to Miami.

The Dolphins are drawing the second-biggest percentage of cash against the spread. Miami is a 3.5-point favorite against the New York Jets and is getting 80% of bets and 85% of the money. Bettors are also convinced the game will be a low-scoring affair as Joe Flacco is set to start at QB for the Jets. The total is 45 points and 92% of the money bet on the over/under is on the under.

Over 90% of the money bet on the total (45 points) in the Baltimore-Chicago game is on the under while 90% of the money bet on the 43.5-point total in Washington’s trip to Carolina is also on the under.

Bettors like the Texans

The Texans are the second-biggest underdog of the week at 10.5 points at the Tennessee Titans. As the Titans look for an identity after losing Derrick Henry for the season, bettors are thinking Houston can cover that number. Nearly 80% of the cash bet on the spread is on the Texans to cover the number.

Conversely, 76% of the money on the spread in winless Detroit’s trip to Cleveland is on the Browns. The Browns are the biggest favorite of the weekend at 11.5 points. While more than half of the bets are on the Lions to cover, they only make up 24% of the money bet on the spread.