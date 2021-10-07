NFL betting: Two player props for Rams-Seahawks

Thursday Night Football has been delivering this season, with three of the four games decided by last-second field goals. We may see that turn into four out of five tonight, with the Rams traveling to Seattle as 2.5-point favorites. I'll be laying off the spread this evening in favor of these two player props I like on BetMGM:

Darrell Henderson Jr. over 67.5 rushing yards

The Seahawks have been laying out the red carpet for running backs, ceding 128.5 rushing yards per game. The lowest RB yardage they've surrendered in a game this year was 90 yards in a Week 1 win over the Colts.

Concerns that Henderson would lose carries to Sony Michel after returning from a rib injury were put to rest last week against Arizona. Michel fumbled early in the game and Henderson out-carried him 14-3 while playing on 89% of offensive snaps. The third-year back is averaging 4.9 yards per carry this year and owns one of PFF's highest rushing grades over the past two seasons.

This prop is too low for a running back playing nearly all of the snaps against a Legion of Gloom defense giving up almost double this number per game.

Russell Wilson under 24.5 pass completions

It appears as if we've been lied to once again about Seattle letting Russ cook. The Seahawks have the fourth-lowest number of pass attempts in the NFL through four weeks. Those chef's kisses we were promised are feeling more like Fredo kisses.

Wilson is averaging less than 20 completions per game this season and hasn't completed 25 or more passes in any of his last nine games. In fact, he's only hit that mark 25 times in 164 career starts. That's 15.2% of the time, and he's never done it against Sean McVay's Rams. I'm taking the under here.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is averaging less than 20 pass completions per game this season. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by PFF, Pro Football Reference, and nfl.com.