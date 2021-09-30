NFL betting: Two player props for Jaguars-Bengals

There's a lot of juicy meat on the Week 4 schedule. The Los Angles Rams hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon promises us two undefeated teams helmed by MVP candidate quarterbacks slugging it out for sole possession of first place in the loaded NFC West. Later that night, we'll get to sink our teeth into Tom Brady's return to Foxboro for a GOAT battle.

Thursday's Jacksonville Jaguars-Cincinnati Bengals tilt is more of a vegetable game. Which is fine! Vegetables can be good.

BetMGM has a healthy array of props for this matchup. There are a couple of tasty ones I like tonight.

James Robinson over 24.5 receiving yards

The Bengals gave up 102 receiving yards last week to Steelers running back Najee Harris. Sure, the Pittsburgh offense is broken and that yardage came on 14 receptions, but if you take that game out, Cincinnati is still surrendering 43.5 receiving yards per game to running backs.

Robinson is averaging 5 targets and 30.7 receiving yards per game through three weeks. Even if it ends up being a tight game, he should hit this number. If the Jags fall behind like Vegas expects them to, he could more than double it.

DJ Chark Jr. over 49.5 receiving yards

Surprisingly, Cincinnati's defense is surrendering the fifth-fewest yards per carry this season. If the Jaguars want to win this game, it may have to be through the air. Chark ranks fifth in the NFL in air yards and has an average depth of target of 16.3 yards. Jacksonville's deep threat could surpass this prop on just a few catches and with an average of 7.3 targets per game, he should get ample opportunities to make this a Chark Week.

If you like the Jags to win tonight, BetMGM is offering +750 on Chark to score a touchdown in a Jacksonville victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. has scored a touchdown in two of three games this season. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, ftnfantasy.com, and nfl.com.