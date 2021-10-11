NFL betting: Two player props for Colts-Ravens

The Colts are returning to Baltimore tonight the same way that they left in 1984: with a losing record. Don't expect much sympathy out of coach John Harbaugh, though, who is 16-2 in home prime-time games with his Ravens and has a chance to take a one-game lead in the AFC North. There are a couple of player props offered by BetMGM that I like in this matchup:

Lamar Jackson longest passing completion over 36.5 yards

Jackson has been launching missiles this season like a Tom Clancy villain. The 2019 MVP has a completion of at least 41 yards in every game this year and leads the NFL in yards per completion (14.4) and air yards per passing attempt (11.6). The Colts are allowing the fourth-highest yards per passing attempt and have given up a completion of at least 42 yards in three of four games in 2021. With Indianapolis cornerback Rock Ya-Sin out tonight, this is an easy play for me.

The Colts have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air, tied for fifth-most in the league. An astonishing 10% of opponents' passing attempts have resulted in scores. "Hollywood" has caught a touchdown in eight of his last 10 regular-season games and has found pay dirt in every contest this season except for the thriller at Detroit where he dropped multiple opportunities. There's also a bit of value on Brown to score the first touchdown of the game at +900.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown has scored a touchdown in eight of his last 10 regular-season games. (Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by stathead.com, Pro Football Reference, and nfl.com.