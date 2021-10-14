NFL betting: Two player props for Bucs-Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are aiming to pull off a second consecutive upset of an NFC South opponent following last week's win in Carolina. If they want to plunder one from the Buccaneers on Monday night, it will likely have to be via air attack. Here are the two player props I'm looking to loot on BetMGM in this TNF matchup:

Miles Sanders under 34.5 rushing yards

Tampa Bay is the hall monitor of the NFL. You don't run on their watch. The Bucs give up the fewest yards per carry (2.9) in the league and the longest run against them through five weeks has been a 15-yard scamper by Rams running back Sony Michel. Sanders is a fine running back, but rookie Kenneth Gainwell has eaten into his workload and, more importantly, the Eagles have been quick to abandon the run when they fall behind in games. Nearly 64% of Philadelphia's offensive plays have been passes and just 22.5% of offensive plays have been running back carries. Even if the Eagles find themselves in a positive game script, Sanders may not hit this prop. If the Bucs hold a lead throughout the night, this under should cash.

Kenneth Gainwell over 24.5 receiving yards

The flip side of not being able to run on the Bucs is that you're forced to pass on them. With two cornerbacks on injured reserve and other defensive backs in and out of the lineup due to injuries, it's been a very effective way to attack Tampa. No team has allowed more completions than the Bucs and no team has given up more receptions to running backs. In their four wins this season, they surrendered 9.8 catches and 72.3 yards per game to the position. Gainwell has been utilized frequently in Philly's passing game, out-targeting Sanders 21-19 on the year and averaging 36 receiving yards in the Eagles' losses.

Miles Sanders is averaging 6.7 carries over the last three games. (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by stathead.com, Pro Football Reference, and nfl.com.