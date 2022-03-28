NFL betting: Travon Walker gaining momentum as potential high pick in the draft

NFL draft season is oftentimes downright crazy. What is real? What is simply a smokescreen? Rumors and speculation are abundant as we approach the draft, which is now just a month away. Everyone and their mother releases a mock draft these days, it seems.

Thankfully for us, you can bet on the NFL draft. You can decide what you believe, what you're dismissing and try to make money off of it. The betting odds also show what the public consensus is based on all of the information out there. This week, there seems to be a new hot name and he's causing some havoc in the betting market.

Travon Walker shooting up draft boards

Three weeks ago at this time, BetMGM did not even have odds listed for Travon Walker to be the first overall pick. That discussion was reserved for prospects like Aidan Hutchinson, Evan Neal, Ikem Okwonu and Kayvon Thibodeaux depending on which position Jacksonville would target.

With Jacksonville franchise-tagging tackle Cam Robinson and signing guard Brandon Scherff already this offseason, most now expect the Jaguars to address the edge rusher position with the first overall pick. For most of the offseason, Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan has been the favorite to go first overall.

Travon Walker is gaining a lot of momentum a month before the NFL draft. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last week at this time, Hutchinson was -375 to be the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. However, Hutchinson is down to just -225 odds to go first overall now, representing a severe change in the odds. Another pass-rushing prospect has all of the momentum.

Travon Walker is currently the second favorite to be drafted first overall at +300. He's also now the favorite to be drafted second overall at +225. Walker is an out of this world athlete, running a 4.51 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds.

Travon Walker is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 3 out of 1428 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/CzmPz8MWg5 #RAS pic.twitter.com/ZEisW2Otiy — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2022

The issue with Walker is that he doesn't have a boatload of experience on the edge in college. He played a lot of interior defensive line at Georgia where he was tasked with stopping the run. However, with his athletic ability, he can certainly be molded into an extremely effective edge rusher.

A lot of people are comparing Walker to Rashan Gary, another very athletic defensive line prospect who didn't have much production in college. Maybe Gary's success in the NFL makes talent evaluators more comfortable with taking someone like Walker high in the draft.

Are you buying the Walker hype and getting in at these plus-money odds? Or is this an example of typical pre-draft hype?

Hutchinson remains the favorite

While the betting market doesn't seem as confident now as they were a week ago, Aidan Hutchinson remains a -225 favorite to be the first player drafted on April 28. Hutchinson has been the favorite for most of the offseason, with Evan Neal being a slight favorite about a month ago.

If you think a prospect like Walker or anyone else could surpass Hutchinson in the coming month, you can get +170 odds on Hutchinson to be drafted second or later in the draft.

Below are the current odds for which player will be drafted first overall: