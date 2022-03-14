  • Oops!
Tom Brady's retirement flip-flop makes the Bucs the No. 3 Super Bowl betting favorite

Nick Bromberg
·3 min read
In this article:
You won’t be surprised to find out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds are now much better than they were before Tom Brady unretired.

Brady’s announcement that he was coming back for a 23rd NFL season in 2022 shifted the Bucs’ odds for the Super Bowl significantly. Tampa Bay was +2500 at BetMGM to win the Super Bowl just a few days ago. Now the Bucs are +850 to win Super Bowl LVII and are the No. 3 favorite behind the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers brought back most of their team that beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV to make another run at a title with Brady. That title run fell short in the divisional round as Tampa Bay lost to the Rams. And, for a few weeks anyway, we all thought that game was Brady’s last in the NFL. He announced his retirement six weeks ago.

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

But a day after seeing a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo score three goals for Manchester United against Tottenham, Brady announced that he was coming back to the NFL to make a run for an eighth Super Bowl.

The Bucs are the favorites to win the NFC as well and usurp the Packers as the team to beat in the conference. Tampa Bay is +375 to win the NFC for the second time in three seasons. The Packers are +1000 to win the Super Bowl and +400 to win the NFC.

Brady’s return also makes the Bills the undisputed favorites to win the Super Bowl. The Bills were tied with the Chiefs at +750 to win the title a few days ago but Buffalo is now at +700 to win the Super Bowl in the hours after Brady’s return.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are at +500 to win the NFC and +1100 to win the Super Bowl. The Rams are the fifth Super Bowl favorite and just ahead of the Denver Broncos at +1200. The Broncos saw their Super Bowl odds get a lot better earlier in the week when they traded for Russell Wilson. Denver is the No. 3 favorite in the AFC despite being in the same division as the Chiefs.

Five of the top eight favorites to win the Super Bowl are now in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers are at +1400 to win the Super Bowl and just ahead of the Dallas Cowboys at +1600. Those two teams are ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers (both +1800). The Chargers just traded for Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack as they have four games against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Wilson's Broncos this season.

Updated Super Bowl odds

  • Buffalo Bills (+700)

  • Kansas City Chiefs (+750)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+850)

  • Green Bay Packers (+1000)

  • Los Angeles Rams (+1100)

  • Denver Broncos (+1200)

  • San Francisco 49ers (+1400)

  • Dallas Cowboys (+1600)

  • Cincinnati Bengals (+1800)

  • Los Angeles Chargers (+1800)

  • Baltimore Ravens (+2000)

  • Arizona Cardinals (+2200)

  • Indianapolis Colts (+2500)

  • Tennessee Titans (+2500)

  • New England Patriots (+3000)

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field after throwing the final touchdown of this career during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Tom Brady is back. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

