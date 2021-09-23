NFL betting: Three long-shot props to bet for Panthers-Texans

Everyone loves a long shot. It's been in America's DNA ever since we knocked off the British in 1781 at +3000 odds.

Thursday night's matchup between the star-spangled Panthers and the formerly formidable Texans doesn't necessarily promise to be a close game, but we could still see some fireworks.

Here are a few long-shot props on BetMGM that I like this evening:

Terrace Marshall Jr. to score the first touchdown of the game (+1600)

Like D.J. Moore, Marshall is a big target. Carolina's rookie racked up 181 receiving yards and a touchdown in the preseason and is reunited with former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who is now the Panthers' offensive coordinator. Brady knows how to use Marshall and QB Sam Darnold has already looked his way a couple of times in the red zone this season.

No Houston touchdown (+800)

After holding Alvin Kamara and the Saints to a single touchdown last week, Carolina's tenacious defense gets a prime-time game against third-round rookie QB Davis Mills, who completed only 44.4% of his 18 pass attempts versus the Browns in relief of an injured Tyrod Taylor. The Panthers have surrendered just 98 yards on the ground through two weeks, so I wouldn't count on the Texans doing much in that area, either. Everything's bigger in Texas, which is great for Houston because it may be a tall order for them to score on the Panthers tonight.

Robby Anderson to record 100+ receiving yards (+650)

The former Jets duo of Darnold and Anderson picked up where they left off in Week 1 when they hooked up for a 57-yard touchdown bomb. Anderson currently sports an average depth of target of 21 yards, which means that he's back in his role as a vertical threat and there's a chance he could hit this prop with just two or three catches. I also really like his prop of longest reception over 18.5 yards.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson has an average depth of target of 21 yards. (Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference.