NFL betting: Rams will wear white in Super Bowl, so you should back them

The Cincinnati Bengals are the underdog in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals have a young quarterback, a young head coach and plenty of young players in pivotal roles. Some might think this makes them more prone to mistakes with the pressure of the big game looming.

I'm here to confirm the Bengals organization has already made a pivotal mistake, and we're still more than a week away from the big game.

Cincinnati had the choice of which jersey combination they wanted to wear in the Super Bowl. For some inexplicable reason, the Bengals have decided they want to wear their black jerseys. Someone hasn't done their research, or someone (probably Joe Burrow) thinks they are above the power of the white jersey in the Super Bowl.

White jerseys dominate the Super Bowl

Since 2005, we've seen 17 Super Bowls. In those 17 games, the team wearing their white jerseys has come out on top 14 times. The streak started when the New England Patriots, wearing white, defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

In 2008, the New York Giants, wearing white, defeated the New England Patriots as a 12-point underdog and prevented a perfect season for the Patriots. In 2012, the Giants wore white once again and then beat New England again. Other upset wins by teams wearing white include the Saints in 2010, the Ravens in 2013, and the Broncos in 2016.

The Seahawks wore white in their 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. The very next season, the Seahawks returned to the Super Bowl, had the choice as to which jersey they wanted to wear, and inexplicably picked blue. They lost to the Patriots. I'm not sure what they were thinking, but it's obvious that the choice of jersey color had just as much of an impact on that game as their decision to not run the ball with Marshawn Lynch.

Since 2005, the only teams to win the Super Bowl while not wearing white are the 2011 Packers, 2018 Eagles and 2020 Chiefs. The Chiefs attempted to run it back with their red jerseys in 2021, and they fell on their face losing to the white-wearing Buccaneers.

Story continues

Not only have white jerseys won the game outright, they've dominated against the spread. The team wearing their white jerseys have gone 12-5 against the spread in the last 17 Super Bowls.

If you've already bet on the Bengals to cover as a 4.5-point underdog, you probably didn't envision them making such a pivotal mistake. Maybe you knew the Bengals had the choice on which jersey they wanted to wear and just assumed they'd pick white because it's such an obvious choice. You might as well just give the Super Bowl to the Rams now.