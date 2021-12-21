NFL betting: The public loves both favorites on Tuesday night

While the circumstances that got us to this point aren't ideal, it's surely exciting that we have two more NFL games on Tuesday night. We've got two big divisional games on the schedule that can impact the playoff race and seeding in the NFC. The betting market for these two games have been all over the place all week as news of positive tests and postponements came out. Who is the public siding with heading into kickoff?

Bettors like the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team both currently have a 6-7 record and find themselves right in the thick of the NFC wild-card race. With the Eagles at home, Philadelphia opened as a 4.5-point favorite.

However, 16 members of the Washington Football Team are currently on the COVID list. Included in those 16 are quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Unless Heinicke or Allen can test out of protocol prior to the roster deadline, Washington will be forced to start third-string Garrett Gilbert at quarterback.

It's no surprise to see the Eagles have ballooned out to an 8.5-point favorite. Currently, 68% of the bets and 80% of the betting handle are backing the Eagles to cover the spread as a favorite.

Bettors are siding with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Tuesday night. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

While there's plenty of reason to like the Eagles here, just yesterday the Cleveland Browns covered and nearly won the game with their third-string quarterback in a similar situation. The spread has moved two points since this morning due to reports that Washington's quarterbacks are unlikely to test out of protocols.

Bettors also like the Rams

Of all of the teams that had their games postponed this week, the Rams probably benefited most from their game being pushed back. They've activated Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and Darrell Henderson off the COVID list in the past few days. However, starters Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein and Jordan Fuller remain on the list. The Seahawks also will be without some key players, with Tyler Lockett being the most notable name of the bunch.

The Rams opened as a 7-point favorite, but the line got as low as 4 points earlier in the week. With the postponement and the activations, the line has rebounded back in Los Angeles' favor. The Rams are currently a 7-point home favorite over Seattle.

As of Tuesday morning, 73% of bets and 78% of the money is backing Los Angeles to cover. The Rams are coming off one of their best performances of the season last week in a win over the Cardinals. On the other side, the Seahawks have won two straight games in what has been a very disappointing season. With a 5-8 record, Seattle is at the point of the season where they likely need to win out if they want to make the playoffs.