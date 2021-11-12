NFL betting: The NFC's top teams are popular plays in Week 10

Bettors really like the best teams in the NFC to cover the spread on in Week 10.

Three of the top four teams in the NFC are getting overwhelming amounts of money at BetMGM. The Los Angeles Rams are favored by four at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football and are getting 90% of the cash bet on the game so far. That’s the most money of any team.

And while bettors are certain of a Rams win and cover, they’re even more certain of the under hitting. Especially the sharps. The total is 49 points and 63% of bets and 97% of the money is on the under.

Close behind the Rams are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are 9.5-point favorites at the Washington Football Team and are getting 87% of the money and 72% of the bets. Bettors are also liking the under in Washington too. A lot. Just over 70% of the bets are on under 51 points and those bets make up 94% of the money.

The Cardinals — a game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West — are also getting a lot of backing. The Cardinals are getting 81% of the money and 67% of the bets as a 10-point favorite over a Carolina Panthers team set to start P.J. Walker at quarterback. Under 44.5 points is also getting two-thirds of the bets.

The top NFC team that’s not getting love from bettors is the Green Bay Packers. The Packers opened as 5.5-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks and are now 3.5-point favorites. We’ll know on Saturday for sure if Aaron Rodgers is going to play after missing 10 days because of COVID-19 and Seattle QB Russell Wilson is returning from a finger injury.

Wilson’s return is prompting two-thirds of the money on the game to go toward the Seahawks despite Seattle getting 51% of the bets. The under is also a popular play too — the total is 49, and 48 points or fewer is getting 65% of the cash bet on the game.

Chiefs getting majority of money

Kansas City’s troubles against the spread are well-documented. But they’re a favorite of the sharps so far this week. Kansas City is a 2.5-point favorite at Las Vegas on Sunday night and is getting 60% of the cash on just 40% of the bets. The money is split pretty evenly on the 52-point total.

Bettors are also liking the Jets to cover at home as 12-point underdogs to a Buffalo Bills team coming off a loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game total is at 47.5 and 93% of the money is on the under.

The Titans and Chargers are other favorite plays of bettors. Tennessee is a 3-point favorite at home against the New Orleans Saints while Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite at home against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tennessee and Los Angeles are getting 71% of the handle.