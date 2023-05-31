NFL betting: The most popular bet for Week 1 is the Lions to cover vs. the Chiefs

Bettors can't wait for the Detroit Lions to pay off.

Last offseason, the Lions were one of the most-bet teams in the futures market, from Detroit to win the division to Dan Campbell being named NFL Coach of the Year. It didn't go exactly as they hoped, due to the Lions' slow start to the season. That hasn't discouraged Lions backers.

This season, bettors are excited to take the Lions against the defending Super Bowl champs on the night they raise a banner.

The most-bet side at BetMGM for Week 1 of the regular season is the Lions as a 6.5-point underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions +6.5 against the Chiefs on Opening Night 🦁 pic.twitter.com/bgqJbNaXbz — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 31, 2023

That says a lot. The Chiefs are a popular team among bettors. Patrick Mahomes is a marquee player, and Kansas City is coming off a Super Bowl win. On top of it, the Chiefs will be celebrating that title with their fans in the Thursday night opener to the regular season.

And bettors still can't get enough of the Lions.

Detroit finished last season very well, not cashing tickets for the division title or on Campbell being the top coach, but they did win eight of their last 10. Detroit then had a strong offseason, fixing some holes on the defense and adding some fun pieces in the draft. The Lions come into this season as the betting favorites to win the NFC North.

Still, the Chiefs are going to be very good once again this season. The 6.5-point spread is a lot, and if the Lions can cover (or win?), that it will be a pretty good sign that they can be contenders this season.

A lot of bettors will be rooting for that outcome.