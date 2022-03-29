NFL betting: The Cleveland Browns are favorites in the AFC North, but should they be?

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason when they traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the past few years, many believed the Browns had the talent on their roster to be a Super Bowl contender, but they were being held back by quarterback play. Watson is a clear upgrade over Baker Mayfield, so the sky should be the limit for the Browns, right? Cleveland is currently the betting favorite to win the AFC North.

However, there are a lot of factors at play with the Browns this season. There are internal factors, and there's also external factors regarding their competition in the division. Does Cleveland deserve to be the favorites in the division heading into the year, or are we better off fading the Browns?

A lot of uncertainty with the Browns

When the Browns decided to move on from Baker Mayfield and bring in Deshaun Watson, they opened themselves up to a lot of drama, intrigue and uncertainty.

First and foremost, how many games will Watson even play this season? He won't face criminal charges, but that doesn't prevent him from being suspended by the NFL. In fact, most people expect Watson to be suspended for some length of time. The question becomes how long will Watson be banned for? Will it be four games? I'd project that towards the lower end of the range. More likely, Watson is gone for six or eight weeks.

Deshaun Watson is the new quarterback of the Browns. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

If Jacoby Brissett is forced to start half the season, are the Browns really the favorites in the AFC North? Absolutely not. The best you could realistically ask for from Brissett is that he keeps you afloat and goes about .500 in his starts. So if the Browns start the season 4-4 with their backup quarterback, are you confident in Watson coming in cold, playing competitive football for the first time in almost two years, and going 7-2 to get the 11 or so wins it will take to compete for this division?

This doesn't even account for the potential drama in Cleveland. Not only will Watson garner a tremendous amount of attention all season long in any city the Browns visit, their old quarterback is still on the roster. Will the Browns be able to trade Mayfield without eating all or most of his salary? Cleveland could certainly use that money to improve their wide receivers and defensive line. The Browns don't have a first round pick in the draft this year. Cleveland needs to figure out a way to get rid of Mayfield and improve the holes on their roster. At the same time, they need to hope that they can survive the drama that the Watson situation will bring. This organization doesn't have the best track record of rising above the noise.

Story continues

The rest of the division isn't bad at all

Maybe if the Browns were in a weak division, they'd be able to survive a Watson suspension and still make a push to win the division. However, the AFC North projects to be very strong which will make that task extremely hard for Cleveland.

Baltimore: Last year, the Baltimore Ravens lost Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for the season before training camp concluded. They had 20+ players on the injury report in most weeks. Despite that, they started the season 8-3. However, injuries to Lamar Jackson and Marlon Humphrey proved to be too much to handle and the Ravens lost six straight to end the season. This year, they hope to have all of those guys healthy. They also added Marcus Williams and Morgan Moses in free agency. Rashod Bateman figures to take a leap in his second season after an inconsistent and injury-shortened rookie campaign. As long as Baltimore doesn't have another incredibly unlucky season with injuries, they'll be competing for this division. The Ravens are currently +210 to win the AFC North.

Cincinnati: In 2021, the Bengals won the AFC North and represented the AFC in the Super Bowl. They have a young quarterback in Joe Burrow who continues to improve and is already amongst the best in the league. This offseason, they've addressed their biggest weakness by adding three new starters to the offensive line. I see no reason to believe the Bengals will take any significant step backwards. The Bengals are +240 to win the division.

Pittsburgh: Mike Tomlin has been the head coach in Pittsburgh for 15 seasons, and he has never finished with a losing record. Every year lately it seems like we're expecting the Steelers to take a step back, but they grind away, win games and find themselves right in the thick of things at the end of the season. Mitch Trubisky is expected to be the starter this year, and it's hard to see him being much worse than Ben Roethlisberger last season. The Steelers are +900 to win the AFC North.

How to fade the Browns

If you're interested in fading the offseason noise, here are three potential ways you can fade the Browns at BetMGM currently: