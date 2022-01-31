NFL betting: The Cincinnati Bengals had same preseason Super Bowl odds as the Jets

Most sports fans and bettors have heard or uttered the saying "Vegas always knows." Oddsmakers have an uncanny ability of being pretty spot on when it comes to setting lines, totals or prop lines. Sometimes they get it wrong though. Just ask the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals were the longest of long shots

In 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals went 4-11-1. This was a year after finishing 2-14 in 2019, the worst record in the league.

2019 first overall pick Joe Burrow was coming off tearing his ACL. There was concern about whether he'd be ready for the start of the season. Even if Burrow was ready, it was still basically an extension of his rookie season since his original rookie season was cut short.

The team decided to bring back Zac Taylor as head coach despite his 6-25-1 record over his first two seasons. Most of the football world was calling for Taylor's job as he showed very little to make anyone believe he could be a good NFL coach.

Then, there was the draft debate. A lot of the football world mocked the Bengals for passing on Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater. Offensive line was a clear weakness for this team and both tackles were highly graded by draft prognosticators.

The Bengals were criticized for drafting Ja'Marr Chase over an offensive lineman. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Instead of improving the offensive line, they drafted some wide receiver named Ja'Marr Chase. The team already had playmakers in Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd. Once again, the football world heavily disagreed with the Bengals decision making.

As a result, the football world was down on the Bengals. When betting odds opened after the 2021 Super Bowl in February, Cincinnati was 80-to-1 to win the Super Bowl in 2022. The only team with worse odds was the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cincinnati had the exact same Super Bowl odds as the New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

The disrespect didn't stop there

Over the course of the offseason, the public opinion of the Bengals got worse. As outlined above, there were a bunch of reasons for that. When the NFL season kicked off in September, only the Texans and Lions had longer Super Bowl odds than the Bengals. Cincinnati was going off at 125-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. Those odds were the exact same odds as the New York Jets.

Story continues

The Bengals won their division en route to making the playoffs. Nobody expected them to do that. These were the odds to win the AFC North in early September:

At no point did the betting market really give the Bengals respect. After starting the season with a 5-2 record and thrashing the Ravens on October 24th, the Bengals were still just 30-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. Those odds were lower than non-playoff teams like the Browns, Ravens and Chargers.

Entering the playoffs, the Bengals were 20-to-1 to win it all. Of playoff teams, only the Steelers, Raiders and Eagles had lower odds. Of the eight teams to advance to the divisional round, the Bengals had the worst odds to win the Super Bowl at the start of that weekend. The same could be said about this past conference championship weekend.

Underdogs again

Joe Burrow doesn't like the underdog narrative, but his team is an underdog. That can't be denied.

The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. For the third time in these playoffs, the Bengals are an underdog.

Cincinnati is a 4-point underdog in the Super Bowl. They are +155 on the moneyline to win the game outright.

While they're an underdog again, +155 is a lot lower of a price than the 125-to-1 the Bengals were going off at in September. If you're holding a 125-to-1 ticket on the Bengals, you could certainly hedge your way to one hell of a payday.

The Bengals have won three playoff games. The Lions and Jaguars won 3 games all regular season. The Jets and Texans won four games. Oddsmakers had these five teams in the same group heading into the season, and they couldn't have been more wrong.

Anyone know what the Jets are doing on February 13th?