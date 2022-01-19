NFL betting: The Bengals and Titans are cashing these game props at a ridiculous rate

Six months from now, multiple planets will align in a rare celestial event. This Saturday, the game prop markets will align when the Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals. The lines for NFL game props are largely static, so we'll be getting some good value on two teams who regularly cash specific sides on BetMGM. Let's take a look at the trends for the game props these two like to hit:

How many yards will the shortest touchdown in the game be?

Under 1.5 (-125)

No one scores and gives up one-yard touchdowns like the Titans. A few months ago, I wrote an article detailing why Tennessee is the perfect team to bet their under every game. Over their last 49 regular season games, 39 featured a touchdown of less than two yards. That's 79.6% over three seasons. If you were betting $100 on the under every game, you'd be up $2,650. This prop cashed in 13 of their 17 games this year (76.5%) and in 10 of Cincinnati's 18 games (55.6%).

Will the total points be odd or even?

Odd (-120)

Twenty-six of a combined 35 Titans and Bengals games this season have ended in odd point totals. Only three of Cincinnati's 18 contests this year finished with an even number. Their scores have been wonkier than a chocolate factory full of OSHA violations, getting blown out 41-16 by the Browns, drubbing the Lions 34-11, and losing to the Packers 25-22 in overtime. An added perk to betting on odd is that if the game ends up going to overtime (more on that next), it's a virtually-guaranteed winner.

Fifteen of the Cincinnati Bengals' 18 games this season have ended with an odd point total. (Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports)

Will the game go into overtime?

Yes (+900)

Tennessee and Cincy have each seen three of their games extend beyond regulation this year. At +900, you need to win 10% of the time in order to break even. The Titans have cashed this at a 17.6% clip this season, while the Bengals are cashing it at 16.7%. Is it likely to hit? No. Is it a fun sweat with a dash of value that you can post a picture of and brag about online if you win? Affirmative.

Which team will call the first timeout?

Bengals (-115)

Since 2019, Zac Taylor's Bengals call the first timeout in 53.1% of their games. Mike Vrabel's Titans are miles behind that at 28.6%. These numbers are from regular season games and tighten up a bit when you get into home and away splits (Taylor is 47.8% on the road, Vrabel is 36% at home), but the Bengals still provide plenty of value at -115.

