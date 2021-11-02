  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL betting: Texans, Lions and Jets are in rare (bad) company

Pete Truszkowski
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We spend a lot of time talking about the elite teams in the NFL. However, there's also money to be made when discussing the bad teams. This season, we're graced with three teams that have yet to be favored in a single game. Is this normal? Which of these teams do oddsmakers view as the worst? And has the gap between elite teams and bad teams widened? 

Jets, Texans and Lions yet to be favored

At this point of the season, I'd feel fairly comfortable saying that the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions are three of the worst teams in the league. Oddsmakers would agree, as the three teams have yet to be favored in a game this season. The three teams have combined for three total wins. The Lions are on a bye this upcoming week, but the other two are significant underdogs again in Week 9 against mediocre competition. 

The Jets are probably the best of the bunch when it comes to this group. They've won two games this season, including this past week when they beat the Bengals as 11.5-point home underdogs. QB Mike White had a tremendous game in Week 8, but oddsmakers aren't expecting a repeat. New York plays on Thursday night this week, and they are once again underdogs. The Jets are giving 10.5 points to the Indianapolis Colts.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Brandin Cooks has been one of very few bright spots for the Houston Texans this season. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Houston has a win, which makes it the second-best team of this bunch. The Texans won as 3.5-point underdogs in Week 1 against the Jaguars, but they've lost seven straight games since then. While they're not winning games, the Texans have done a decent job against the spread, posting a 4-4 record. To underscore just how little respect oddsmakers are giving the Texans, Houston is a 6.5-point underdog against the one-win Dolphins this weekend. 

The Lions have yet to win a game this season, and there are actually posted odds of +500 on Detroit going 0-17. Detroit has had a lot of tough breaks this season, losing heartbreakers in the final seconds numerous times. In Week 8, many predicted the Lions would win outright against the Philadelphia Eagles as 3.5-point underdogs. They proceeded to lose 44-6. 

Will these teams ever be betting favorites?

Since 2015, only four teams have gone through a complete regular season without once being favorites in a game. The 2015 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Cleveland Browns, 2019 Miami Dolphins and last season's Denver Broncos are company that you don't want to keep. 

Thankfully, one of these teams will be favorites at least once. The Jets visit Houston in Week 12. If Tyrod Taylor is back in action by then, I'd expect the Texans to be the slightest of favorites. Houston's other winnable game comes in Week 15, when it visits the Jaguars. 

For the Jets, they have a soft schedule. They have the game in Houston, home games against the Jaguars, Dolphins and Eagles as well as a visit to Miami. You'd have to think they'll be a favorite in at least one of those games. 

Detroit, on the other hand, will likely not be a favorite at any point this season. The Lions' most winnable games come against the Bears at home in Week 12, at Denver in Week 14 and at Atlanta in Week 16. All three of those teams are better than the Lions, and two of them are on the road. 

How do these teams compare to other bad teams in recent years?

The New York Jets have played seven games and have another game this week. They've been an average underdog of 5.9 points this season. 

Detroit has played eight games this season and has a bye week coming up. The Lions have been an average underdog of 8.4 points. 

Houston has been an average underdog of 11.4-points through its first nine games. This is the second-highest mark of any team since 2015. 

The only team rated worse than the Texans over the past few years is the 2019 Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins lost their first seven games of that season, including their first two games by a combined score of 102-10. It took a while for the Dolphins to shake off that rough start, but they did end up finishing the season 5-11. 

Here's a list of teams that were underdogs in each of their first nine games, as well as the average spread in those games:

2019 Miami Dolphins - 12.7 points
2021 Houston Texans - 11.4 points
2018 Buffalo Bills - 9.8 points
2016 Cleveland Browns - 7.1 points
2017 San Francisco 49ers - 6.8 points
2015 Chicago Bears - 6.3 points
2015 San Francisco 49ers - 6.1 points
2020 Denver Broncos - 4.6 points
2018 New York Giants - 3.5 points

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers waive kicker Joey Slye with Robbie Gould set to return from IR

    The 49ers on Tuesday waived kicker Joey Slye in a series of roster moves, paving the way for Robbie Gould to return from injured reserve.

  • Jets acquire OL Duvernay-Tardif from Chiefs for TE Brown

    The New York Jets added some depth to the offensive line, acquiring guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Kansas City Chiefs for tight end Daniel Brown ahead of the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday. Duvernay-Tardif, a licensed medical doctor who opted out of last season to work on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, was active for the first time Monday night for the Chiefs' 20-17 win over the New York Giants but didn't play. Duvernay-Tardif wrote in a Twitter post: “NYC here we come!” He could serve as a backup to starter Greg Van Roten at right guard, or potentially replace him at the position.

  • Rams waive DeSean Jackson after NFL trade deadline

    Jackson caught just eight passes with the Rams, but flashed the big-play ability that's the hallmark of his career.

  • New York Jets and Giants Post Trade Deadline Analysis | The Tailgate | SNY

    Join Michelle Margaux, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers and SNY Jets Analyst Leger Douzable in a special live edition of The Tailgate presented by Verizon as they look at the New York Jets' small move and New York Giants lack of moves at the NFL Trade Deadline. The crew will also look ahead to the Jets Thursday night matchup with the Colts.

  • Report: Browns had talks with Saints about trading Odell Beckham Jr.

    ESPN's Kimberley Martin reports the Browns had talks with Saints about trading Odell Beckham Jr.

  • Colts vs. Jets: 5 things to watch in Week 9

    Here are five things to watch in the Week 9 matchup between the Colts and Jets.

  • Smith does his job and Seattle now waits for Wilson's return

    In the bigger picture of what he was being asked to do, Geno Smith did his job as a three-week starter at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. Smith served his role as the bridge between Russell Wilson undergoing finger surgery and the reality of when the Seahawks’ franchise QB may be able to return.

  • Week 8 Recap: Upsets galore and a Jameis Winston injury update

    Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss some of the top upsets of the day (Jets over Bengals, Patriots over Chargers, Saints over Bucs) and the fantasy implications of each before breaking some news about the injury that Jameis Winston suffered in Sunday’s game. Finally, the guys provide a quick preview of the Monday night matchup between the Giants and Chiefs.

  • NASCAR's Bowman drives on, shrugs off Hamlin 'hack' label

    Alex Bowman had barely finished his post-victory obligations and his online merchandise store was already taking orders for a simple black T-shirt with the word “HACK” printed across the front in block purple letters. Bowman infuriated championship contender Denny Hamlin with six laps remaining Sunday at Martinsville Speedway when he spun Hamlin out of the lead. It sent the race into overtime, which Bowman won for his fourth victory of the season.

  • Bills are multi-score favorites over Jaguars in Week 9

    #Bills are multi-score favorites over #Jaguars in Week 9:

  • Week 9 Pickups: Derrick Henry’s injury shakes up the NFL

    Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.

  • Adding Von Miller to already stacked defense is Rams' latest example of NBA-like embrace of star power

    They haven't had a first-round draft pick since 2016 and currently have none until 2023. Whatever. This is about winning a Super Bowl, this season.

  • Report: Trade between Texans, Dolphins for QB Deshaun Watson ‘unlikely’

    The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins aren't expected to make a deal before the trade deadline on Nov. 2.

  • Report: Titans signing Adrian Peterson with Derrick Henry sidelined

    Peterson projects to join a committee approach in Tennessee with the absence of Derrick Henry.

  • Texans, Dolphins won’t do Deshaun Watson deal

    Last week, they were closing in on getting it done. This week, the Dolphins have pulled the plug. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com (i.e., the Dolphins specifically selected him to receive the leaked announcement), the Dolphins won’t trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Here’s his tweet: “Although the Dolphins did due diligence on Deshaun [more]

  • Broncos place Noah Fant on COVID-19 list

    The Broncos may be without Noah Fant for this weekend’s matchup against the Cowboys. Denver has placed Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the transaction wire. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Fant tested positive for the virus. If Fant is vaccinated, then he’s eligible to return to the team with two negative tests separated by [more]

  • Detroit Lions activate Taylor Decker, Kevin Strong from injured reserve: What it means

    The Detroit Lions activated starting tackle Taylor Decker, who has an injured finger, and defensive end Kevin Strong, who suffered a brain injury.

  • Jets add Wilson's personal QB coach Beck to staff

    Zach Wilson will have a familiar face by his side for the rest of the season. The New York Jets have hired John Beck, the rookie's personal quarterback coach, as a full-time assistant. Beck began working with the team last week and was on the sideline wearing team gear and a headset during the Jets' 34-31 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, led by Mike White's stunning performance.

  • Fantasy Football: Week 9 tight end rankings

    Want to see how your fantasy tight ends stack up at the position? Check out our Week 9 rankings.

  • NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest news, updates, analysis on teams' deals

    The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.