NFL betting: Tennessee Titans emerging as most popular AFC title bet

With the NFL regular season less than a month away, the Tennessee Titans have emerged as the most popular bet to win the AFC title at BetMGM.

The Titans are listed at +1000 to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, and many bettors think that is a value worth betting on. According to BetMGM, the Titans have received 26.7% of the bets and 15.3% of the money to win the AFC.

The Titans went 11-5 and won the AFC South last year, only to lose in the wild card round to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the disappointing playoff performance, the Titans still have Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown on offense. Oh, and they added Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons as well.

But will that offensive talent be enough to get past some of the top contenders in the AFC? The Kansas City Chiefs (+200), Buffalo Bills (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+750) and Cleveland Browns (+750) all have better odds to win the AFC than the Titans, but that star power on offense is clearly attractive to a large number of bettors.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with wide receiver Julio Jones (2) during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Bills have received the second-most bets at 16.3%, followed by the Chiefs and Ravens at 12.8% apiece. But it’s the Ravens who have been on the receiving end of the most AFC futures money. According to BetMGM, 26.8% of the money has come in on Baltimore. The Chiefs have received the second-most money at 19.8%, ahead of the Titans (15.3%) and the Bills (10.6%).

Beyond that group, there is a pretty big drop-off in betting action. The Pittsburgh Steelers at +2500 have received 7% of the bets, but only 1.7% of the money. The Browns have received 5.8% of the bets and 5.1% of the money. Curiously, the New York Jets at +8000, have received the seventh-most bets (4.7%) and the fifth-most money (9.9%).

The New England Patriots have played in the Super Bowl nine times under Bill Belichick, but are not a popular bet this year. The Pats have received just 1.2% of the bets and 1.8% of the money. There was one big bet on the Patriots, however. BetMGM reported a $10,000 bet on the Patriots to win the AFC at +1800. Should that come to fruition, the bettor would win $180,000.

What about the NFC title?

The teams with the best quarterbacks are getting a lot of action in the NFC.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, entering Year 2 with Tom Brady under center, have received the most bets at 17.2% along with 15.1% of the money. Next in ticket percentage are Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at 12.9%. The Bucs are listed at +300. The Packers are +650.

Surprisingly, one of the NFC’s worst teams is also getting a lot of action. That team is the Detroit Lions, who are entering Year 1 under Dan Campbell. According to BetMGM, the Lions — with their conference-worst +10000 odds — have received 10.8% of the NFC title bets and 18.9% of the money. That’s more money than any other NFC team.

Michigan bettors are clearly willing to spend. As Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab pointed out on Monday, more than 80% of the Lions win total money at BetMGM is on over 5 wins. In fact, the Lions are the most-bet over. And of all those bets on the Lions win total, almost all of it came from the state of Michigan.

.@Lions over 5 is the most bet over at @BetMGM.



+90% of those bets were placed in Michigan. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) August 9, 2021

Behind the Lions and the Bucs, the third-most money is on the San Francisco 49ers at +650. The 49ers have attracted 6.5% of the bets and 12.9% of the money.

The NFC title bets are quite spread out with seven teams — Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, 49ers and Los Angeles Rams — receiving between 5 and 9% of the bets.

Two of those teams have received significant bets. One bettor put down $17,857 on the Seahawks at +1400. That bet would win $250,000. Another bettor wagered $5,000 on the Vikings +2500 with the chance to win $125,000.

There was also a $1,515 bet on the Atlanta Falcons at +6600. That bet would win $100,000.

