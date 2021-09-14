NFL betting: Steelers' Super Bowl odds jump after Week 1 win over Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl odds shifted significantly after the team’s Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers were +5000 to win the Super Bowl ahead of the season at BetMGM. Pittsburgh is now +3500 to win the title after beating the Bills 23-16 on the road.

Pittsburgh won the game on the heels of a strong defensive performance and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown. The offense didn’t inspire much confidence. It reasons that the Steelers’ odds would have shifted more had it been a more dominating win with some contributions from the offense.

That move from +5000 to +3500 was still good for the biggest Super Bowl odds shift of any team in the NFL after the first weekend of the season. The Cardinals went from +3500 to +3000 after their massive win over the Tennessee Titans and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their odds shift from +700 to +600.

The Bucs are still the most-bet team to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM with 12.5% of tickets and 17.5% of the handle — the total money wagered — on Tampa to win the Super Bowl. That’s ahead of the Chiefs and Bills who are Nos. 2 and 3 in each of those categories respectively.

Packers odds have gotten worse

Green Bay was +900 to win the Super Bowl when the betting lines opened. That was the best of any NFC team. The Packers are now +1400 after Week 1 and that huge loss to the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans dominated the Packers in every facet of the game and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers struggled. As Rodgers said after the game it’s just one week, but it was one really bad week for the Packers.

The Saints are currently at +2500 to win the Super Bowl. Oddsmakers clearly need to see more from Jameis Winston to consider the Saints true Super Bowl contenders.

Other tams whose odds have dropped

While the Cardinals’ odds improved, the Titans’ odds have gotten worse. Tennessee was +2500 to win the Super Bowl before the season and is now at +3000 to win. Some defensive improvements will help that bet cash.

The Minnesota Vikings have gone from +3000 to win the Super Bowl before the season to +5000 after their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. And The Atlanta Falcons are now at +8000 after opening at +6500 due to the Week 1 blowout loss at home to the Philadelphia Eagles.