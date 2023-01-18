NFL betting: Sportsbooks are praying Patrick Mahomes doesn't win Super Bowl MVP

Helping your ex move into a nicer apartment with her new boyfriend. Challenging a shark to a race across the Atlantic. Mistaking a bottle of hot sauce for a bottle of Clear Eyes. All of these experiences are preferable to betting against Patrick Mahomes. The moment you make a moneyline wager against him, you may as well rip that ticket up, jump in your car, and head directly to see a psychiatrist.

The Kansas City Chiefs uberstar QB and soon-to-be 2022 NFL MVP is 72-19 in his professional career. His Chiefs are the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl (+290) and he's favored to take home Super Bowl MVP (+325) for the second time in four years. That leaves sportsbooks in the unenviable position of rooting against Mahomes. Nearly half of the Super Bowl MVP money at BetMGM has been placed on the Kansas City quarterback.

This (hopefully) ain't it, Chief

Many expected a drop-off for Mahomes this season, following the departure of receiver Tyreek Hill, but the QB continued to make defenses look foolish, leading the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns, EPA per play and success rate. Kansas City easily cleared their season win total of 10.5 and have never won less than 12 games since Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018.

Mahomes was named game MVP in Super Bowl LIV, even though Chiefs running back Damien Williams was arguably more deserving of the award. Williams totaled 133 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes completed 26 of 42 pass attempts for a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions, culminating in a 78.1 QB rating.

Although Mahomes leads all players in Super Bowl MVP handle at 46.5%, he's actually second in ticket percentage. Joe Burrow has drawn the most wagers, with 11.8% of bettors grabbing a slip on the Bengals quarterback, compared to 9.1% for Mahomes.

Here are the top three players in ticket percentage, handle percentage and liability for Super Bowl MVP wagers at BetMGM:

Ticket percentage

Joe Burrow — 11.8% Patrick Mahomes — 9.1% Christian McCaffrey — 8.9%

Handle percentage

Patrick Mahomes — 46.5% Joe Burrow — 8.9% Josh Allen — 8.7%

Biggest liability

Patrick Mahomes George Kittle Christian McCaffrey

Nearly half of all the money wagered on Super Bowl MVP is riding on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

