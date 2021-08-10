NFL betting snapshot: Packers are past the Aaron Rodgers drama, for this season anyway

For most of the summer, you couldn't bet the Green Bay Packers' season win total. That's because nobody knew if they'd have their future first-ballot Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

We all heard way too much about the Aaron Rodgers saga, and there's no need to rehash it all. Here's all that matters to this season: Rodgers reported to training camp on time and presumably he'll play this season as usual. Then the Packers will figure out next offseason when it comes.

BetMGM took down the Packers' win total while the Rodgers drama unfolded, but it recently went back up. With a notable drop.

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - JULY 29: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers works out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 29, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Packers win total: 10

In mid-April, the Packers' win total at BetMGM was 11. Early this week, it was 10.

While there are some concerns about the 2021 Packers — just because Rodgers is back doesn't mean his displeasure with the franchise has gone away, and that could bubble up again if the Packers struggle early on — it's hard to believe Green Bay will be 9-8 or worse. The Packers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season, bring most of the roster back and are strong at just about every position. While 11 was a little scary, 10 seems like a good opportunity to take the over.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

While you can scoff at Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams comparing themselves to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the "Last Dance" Bulls, considering Rodgers and Adams haven't even been to a Super Bowl together, there's urgency with these Packers. Rodgers might not be back in 2022. This team was a step away from the Super Bowl last season and there's no reason to believe they can't win it all this season. Their odds still have value.

Best prop bet: Aaron Jones rushing yards

While Aaron Rodgers won MVP and gets all the attention, this offense still relies heavily on Jones too. There's a reason the Packers signed him to a four-year, $48 million deal this offseason. His rushing yardage total at BetMGM is 1,050.5, and Jones will blow by that if he stays reasonably healthy. Health is always a concern with taking overs on player props, especially at running back, but Jones rushed for 1,104 yards in just 14 games last season. He can miss a game or two and still hit the over.