NFL betting snapshot: Lions are getting a lot of love from Michigan bettors

In Michigan, the highest number of tickets written for Super Bowl champion at BetMGM is on the Detroit Lions. The most-bet win total on BetMGM is the Lions. More than 80% of the money has come in on the over.

The people in Michigan will support their teams. Even though the Lions have the second-longest Super Bowl odds and second-lowest win total on the board, it hasn't stopped Michigan bettors from being optimistic.

Maybe they know something we don't.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) carries the ball during a preseason game. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lions win total: 5

There has been a ton of action on the over, and it's not unjustified. That's a very low number for any team. The Lions would have to go 4-13 to lose that bet, and they might not be that bad. Replacing Matt Patricia at coach was an instant upgrade. Dan Campbell will bring a new energy. Going from Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff at quarterback is an upgrade, but maybe the gap between the two has been overstated. The Lions will run the ball and presumably be a little better on defense.

While the Michigan-based bets probably have more to do with fans' hearts instead of their heads, those bets can still cash. Over is probably the right side. It's not a high bar to cross.

Super Bowl odds: +25000

The win total over bets might be OK. It's much harder to support the Super Bowl bets on the Lions. But those tickets are a nice keepsake and a conversation piece.

Best prop bet: D'Andre Swift rushing yards

There's no prop bet on the Lions' skill-position players that stands out, but 900.5 rushing yards for Swift is low considering what the Lions should want to do on offense. They have invested in the offensive line, most notably first-round pick Penei Sewell at tackle this year, and it's a team that could be more run-heavy than most. The Lions added Jamaal Williams and he'll have a role, but Swift is the main option. Swift didn't get a ton of carries last season, and a lot of that had to do with a coaching staff that was out of its depth. He did average 4.6 yards per carry. There's a fear taking the over that the Lions will be behind in too many games and have to shift to pass-only mode, but Swift should still get enough action to get more than 900 yards.