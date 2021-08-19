NFL betting snapshot: Jets hope a deep rookie class leads to big improvement

It's not unprecedented for a grand slam draft class to change a team's fortunes.

It happened with the New Orleans Saints, who crushed the 2017 draft and then began a run of Super Bowl contention. The Indianapolis Colts had a great draft in 2018 and got a big boost afterward.

We don't know how this New York Jets draft class will turn out, but the early reviews are good. Quarterback Zach Wilson, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, receiver Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter have all gotten great reviews in camp.

The question for bettors: How much will they impact the Jets' fortunes this season?

Zach Wilson was the second pick of the draft to the Jets. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Jets win total: 5.5

At BetMGM you can bet the over of 5.5 wins at -150 odds or over 6.5 at +130. I'd probably prefer the under on either one.

The Jets were a really bad team in 2020. Sure, Adam Gase was an awful coach and he's gone now. And the Jets added talent via the draft and free agency. But it was an 0-13 team at one point last season, and six or seven wins is a huge jump. It could happen. I'm just not willing to bet on it.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

Unless Zach Wilson has one of the greatest rookie seasons ever, there is no path to cashing this bet. Heck, even if Wilson has a rookie season like Justin Herbert last season, the Jets still need plenty of other things to hit big to even be in a Super Bowl conversation. Don't do it.

Best prop bet: Elijah Moore receiving yards

Moore's receiving yardage total is 700.5, and if all the hype on the second-round pick is accurate he should beat that. It's just 41.2 yards per game. Corey Davis has never been a true No. 1 receiver, Denzel Mims is unproven at best and there's no tight end to take targets away. The Jets could be passing a lot if they're trailing in most games. It's hard to rely on a rookie receiver but all signs point to Moore having at least enough production to hit this over.