NFL betting snapshot: Giants, Daniel Jones try to take a step forward together

The New York Giants were decent in 2020, relatively speaking.

Not much was expected of the Giants. But at one point, they won four in a row to get in the (admittedly awful) NFC East race. They faded down the stretch but Joe Judge's first season as coach wasn't that bad despite a 6-10 record.

The key is taking the next step, and there are questions that need to be answered for that to happen. Particularly at quarterback.

Quarterback Daniel Jones tries to lead the Giants to the playoffs. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Giants win total: 7.5

Two years into Daniel Jones' career, we can't be certain how good he is. He was promising as a rookie and did not play that well last season. It didn't help that Saquon Barkley missed almost the entire season.

If the Giants are going to improve, Jones' next step has to be a forward one. The Giants signed receiver Kenny Golladay to a big deal in free agency. The offensive line should be better. Barkley's return, if he's fully healthy, will help everyone. It's not a bad situation for Jones. If he plays more like he did during his best days as a rookie, the Giants can win eight games and possibly make the playoffs.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Only six teams on BetMGM's board have longer Super Bowl odds. While I don't think the Giants are winning a championship, they are better than plenty of teams that have similar odds. There are worse dart throws on the board.

Best prop bet: Saquon Barkley rushing yards

Barkley tore his ACL early last season, and there have been reports that he'll be limited a bit early in the season. It seems the Giants will be smart with Barkley in his first season back, which is the right move. But that won't help Barkley go over his total at BetMGM of 1,150.5 rushing yards. If Barkley takes some time to get back to his old form, if he's sharing time more than he was before the injury or if he misses some time, the under is likely to hit. It's not fun to bet against Barkley, one of the NFL's most electrifying athletes, but this isn't the year to take the over on his yards.