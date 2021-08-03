NFL betting snapshot: Cowboys look to bounce back with Dak Prescott's return

The betting market believes in Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys were 6-10 last season. A horrible defense held the Cowboys back early in the season. Prescott's leg injury ruined any chance at a second-half revival. But as the Cowboys begin the 2021 season, the odds like their chances. They are favored to win the NFC East. Apparently, just getting Prescott back is all they needed.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returns from a bad leg injury. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Cowboys win total: 9.5

At least part of this total at BetMGM has to be a nod to the popularity of the Cowboys. A team that went 6-10 last season needs to win double-digit games to hit the over, despite lingering questions about the defense and coach. Even diehard Cowboys fans aren't sold that Mike McCarthy is the answer.

There also should be some skepticism about Prescott returning at 100 percent. Everything looks good so far, but we all saw the injury. He'll certainly be back and starting for the Cowboys, but it'll be nice to see him play like he did early last season.

There are a lot of question for a team that has a win total this high.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

The Cowboys are tied for the 11th best Super Bowl odds at BetMGM. I understand the appeal. If the Cowboys' offense hits its peak, it might be the best in the NFL. If the defense is just decent, Dallas will be a team nobody wants to face. I don't think the Cowboys are good enough to win it all, but there's at least a path for it.

Best prop bet: Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards

Elliott's rushing yards prop at BetMGM is 1,100.5. In a 17-game season that would be 64.7 rushing yards per game. Before last season, Elliott's career average was 96.5 rushing yards per game. He had a bad 2020, but that came with a lessened passing game that didn't take pressure off him and some key injuries on the offensive line. Elliott looks to be in great shape, he has a strong track record and if he doesn't get hurt, he could go well past the over on this prop.

