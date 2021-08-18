NFL betting snapshot: Bills have perhaps the most enticing Super Bowl odds

The Buffalo Bills have never won a Super Bowl, and for many years they weren't even able to dream about a championship.

The Bills and their fans can dream this season.

Buffalo had a breakout season last year. Josh Allen came close to winning MVP. The Bills won the AFC East and two playoff games. The Kansas City Chiefs beat them in the AFC championship game, but it was a clear growth season in Buffalo.

Practically the entire roster returns, too.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his teammates are Super Bowl contenders. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Bills win total: 11.5

This is a high bar to cross, but the Bills are one of the few teams you'd trust to win 12 or more games. The offense exploded last season, embracing the pass-first era of the NFL by letting Josh Allen throw it early and often. The defense was a bit disappointing early on, but came together late. Teams go through ups and downs, but there's no tangible reason to believe the Bills will take a step back.

Super Bowl odds: +1100

Even though the Bills are the third favorites, their Super Bowl odds still have value. At +1100, the Bills have implied odds of 8.3 percent to win the Super Bowl. I'd put their chances higher than that. The AFC is tough, but the Bills have great balance. Among the group of popular picks to win the Super Bowl, I think the Bills are the best bet, considering the odds.

Best prop bet: Stefon Diggs receiving yards

Diggs, coming off an All-Pro season, has the highest total for receiving yards posted by BetMGM at 1,350.5 yards. Diggs had a magnificent season in 2020, and since he posted 1,535 yards it seems like the over is the right side. But everything went right for Diggs last season, including health. It's hard to take the over on the highest total on the board, because more can go wrong than can go right with season-long props. It's hard to bet against Diggs, but the under is the right side.

