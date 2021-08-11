NFL betting snapshot: Bears' season outlook depends on when Justin Fields starts at QB

Everything from Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy indicates Andy Dalton will be the team's starting quarterback to start the season.

Yet, everyone is waiting for the Justin Fields era to begin.

It's hard to handicap the Bears for the 2021 season because the team will look entirely different when Fields becomes the starter. And it is a matter of when, not if.

When will Justin Fields start for the Bears? (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bears win total: 7.5

When looking at BetMGM's win total, I worry about the Bears wasting too many games on Andy Dalton. Dalton has had a nice career, but he's on the downside. He didn't play too well last season with the Dallas Cowboys, and that's with a much better supporting cast than he'll have in Chicago. Unless Fields is truly not ready — and if you look at the last decade-plus of first-round quarterbacks, that's rarely the case — then he should start Week 1. But the Bears are going down an outdated path, it seems.

Chicago has a good defense that can keep them in games. They did go 8-8 last season, after all. But the weirdness at quarterback has me a bit low on the Bears this season, and taking the under. And, of course, there's a chance Fields struggles when he does take over.

Super Bowl odds: +6600

The Bears have the 22nd best odds to win the Super Bowl. There's no reason to believe there's value in that bet. If Justin Fields is a transformative player as a rookie then maybe the Bears contend for an NFC North title and those odds drop during the season, but it's hard to make that case.

Best prop bet: Khalil Mack sacks

Mack's prop for sacks this season at BetMGM is 9.5. He hasn't reached double digits in sacks for two seasons, and that could be a sign he's slipping. I'm willing to bet on Mack's talent and new defensive coordinator Sean Desai placing a premium on putting Mack in positions to make plays. I'll take the over and bet on one of the NFL's best players having a big year.