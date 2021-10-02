NFL betting: Six player props for Week 4

Sunday's slate offers up a bevy of interesting lines and thousands of player props on BetMGM. Here are the six props I'm playing:

Buffalo's polarizing receiver has been a zone destroyer since before social distancing was a thing. The Texans play heavy zone defense and Beasley is averaging 10 targets per game while leading the Bills in receptions.

Josh Allen under 32.5 rushing yards

The Texans' zone defense has only given up 19 rushing yards on 17 attempts from quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. The Bills are favored by 17.5 points and won't need much ground production from Allen in what should be a blowout.

With Jarvis Landry on injured reserve, OBJ was welcomed back with five catches for 77 yards and a 33% target share in his Week 3 debut. Sunday's matchup is expected to be a high-scoring affair, setting up for another big Beckham day against a Vikings secondary giving up the second-most yards per passing attempt (10.1) this year.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. turned five receptions into 77 yards against the Bears in Week 3. (Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports)

Nyheim Hines over 24.5 receiving yards

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been immobilized by a pair of ankle sprains, running back Jonathan Taylor was limited all week in practice and two starting offensive linemen will miss Sunday's game in Miami. Indy's best chance at generating offense may rest in continuing to utilize pass-catching stud Hines (39.7 receiving yards per game) against a Dolphins defense that gave up 75 yards on nine receptions to Patriots running backs and 65 yards on seven catches to Raiders backs.

Latavius Murray under 33.5 rushing yards

The Broncos are surrendering just 59.3 rushing yards per game and Murray has the least juice of anyone in the Ravens backfield.

Corey Davis over 4.5 receptions

It's no surprise to anyone who watched Jets preseason games that Davis is Zach Wilson's most-targeted player through three weeks of regular season action. The Titans have given up six receptions to each of the alpha receivers they've faced and Davis could very well be the fourth to hit that mark in this revenge game.

