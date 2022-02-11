NFL betting: Reviewing the awards from a betting perspective

The NFL kicked off Super Bowl weekend on Thursday night by hosting their annual awards show. The awards show is always a big day for bettors because it means sportsbooks like BetMGM will finally grade all of our future wagers and hopefully increase our bankroll.

There were no major surprises at the award show, but a few results were a bit unexpected, at least according to the odds. Let's take a look at who won each award and how the betting landscape around the award developed as the season went on.

MVP

Entering the season, Patrick Mahomes was unsurprisingly the MVP favorite at +600.

Aaron Rodgers ended up winning the award, cashing a 11-to-1 ticket for bettors who backed Rodgers to repeat as the league MVP prior to the season. However, that wasn't the best time to back Rodgers.

After a disgusting performance in Week 1 against the Saints, Rodgers dropped to 18-to-1 to win the MVP. The lesson here? Absolutely do not overreact to Week 1.

Rodgers didn't become the favorite to win the MVP until late in the season. After week nine, Rodgers was still at +900 to win the award. The favorites to win MVP at that point in the season were Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Tom Brady.

Aaron Rodgers took home the MVP at the NFL awards. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Rodgers first became the MVP favorite after Week 15. In that week, Rodgers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a Packers' win over the Ravens while Tom Brady lost 9-0 to the Saints and destroyed a tablet on national TV.

At the end of the regular season, Rodgers was a -650 favorite to win the award. Of all MVP bets, just 8% backed Rodgers.

Offensive Player of the Year

Nobody expected Cooper Kupp to challenge NFL receiving records entering the season, but the Rams' wide receiver did so en route to winning the NFL's offensive player of the year award.

Entering the season, Kupp was 25-to-1 to win the award. By week six, Kupp was down to 12-to-1. However, his prospects to win the award really changed when Derrick Henry went down to a foot injury in the middle of the season.

Kupp probably would have challenged Henry even if the running back had stayed healthy, but Henry was the betting favorite at the time of his injury.

By Week 9, Kupp was a +125 betting favorite to win the award. For the second half of the season, Kupp was neck-and-neck with Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor in the betting odds for offensive player of the year. At the end of the regular season, both Kupp and Taylor were -110 co-favorites to take home the hardware.

Kupp ended up pulling it out for his backers. At BetMGM, 9% of the bets were on Kupp, the third highest total.

Defensive Player of the Year

Aaron Donald entered the season as the betting favorite to win the NFL defensive player of the year, and he had a good season. However, nobody could keep up with the dominance of T.J. Watt.

Watt entered the season at +700 to win the award. By the midway point of the season, Watt was down to +325 to win the award. However, he was not the favorite. Myles Garrett of the Browns was the favorite to win the award at +300.

Watt first became the favorite to win the award in Week 13, and he ran away with the award after a dominant performance on "Monday Night Football" against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

By the end of the regular season, Watt was -400 to win the award. In total, 23% of all bets were backing Watt and he got more bets than any other defensive player.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

In a year where five rookie quarterbacks were drafted in the first round of the NFL draft, there wasn't much attention given to Ja'Marr Chase prior to the season. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones all had better odds to win the award. In addition, tight-end Kyle Pitts and running back Najee Harris had better odds as well. Chase opened the year at 14-to-1 to win offensive rookie of the year.

Chase got off to a hot start and all of the rookie quarterbacks were struggling or not playing. By the midway point of the season, Chase was a -145 favorite to win offensive rookie of the year.

However, over the second half of the season, Mac Jones and the Patriots got hot while Chase had a few quiet games. After Week 11, Jones became the betting favorite to win the award. After Week 16, Jones was a -800 favorite to win offensive rookie of the year.

That all changed with one incredible performance in Week 17 by Chase. He caught 11 balls for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Chiefs.

At the end of the regular season, Chase was -225 to win the award. In total, 20% of the action was on Chase to win the award.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Micah Parsons opened as the betting favorite to win defensive rookie of the year at +400. By the midway point of the season, Parsons was down to a -125 favorite.

There was never any doubt as to who would win this award, as Parsons was the favorite wire-to-wire. Parsons ended up closing as a -10000 favorite and over 40% of the betting action was backing Parsons to win the award.

Coach of the Year

Mike Vrabel won the NFL's coach of the year honors, and that was a bit of a surprise.

Vrabel was 25-to-1 to win the award in the preseason, and bettors liked Vrabel heading into the season. Only Robert Saleh of the Jets got more betting action than Vrabel prior to the season.

It didn't start off great for Vrabel. He was 40-to-1 to win the award after Week 5. The tide started to turn for Vrabel when his team started winning despite key injuries to players like Derrick Henry, AJ Brown and Julio Jones.

By the midway point of the season, Vrabel was down to +900 to win the award. Kliff Kingsbury was the betting favorite at that time due to Arizona's incredible start. Then, the New England Patriots got hot. Bill Belichick became the odds-on favorite at -125 to win the award after Week 14. Even after Week 15, Vrabel was just 20-to-1 to win the award.

At the end of the regular season, the Titans earned the one seed in the AFC. However, Zac Taylor of the Bengals and Matt LaFleur of the Packers had better odds than Vrabel to win the award. Nevertheless, Vrabel won the award and cashed a ticket for the 21% of bettors who backed Tennessee's coach.

Comeback Player of the Year

The biggest upset of the night came when the winner of Comeback Player of the Year was announced. It was Dak Prescott's award to lose after he came back from a gruesome injury and had a good season, leading Dallas to the NFC East title.

Prescott opened as a +180 favorite to win the award. By the midway point of the season, Prescott was -500 to win the award. After Week 14, Prescott was -800 to take home the hardware.

However, a late surge from Joe Burrow was impossible to ignore.

Burrow opened at +800 to win the award. He was still +800 at the midway point of the season.

Burrow made his big move after Week 17. In that week, the Bengals clinched the AFC North and defeated the Chiefs. Burrow was still a +105 underdog though. Prescott finished the season as a -200 favorite to win the award. That didn't end up mattering, as Burrow took home the award on Thursday night.