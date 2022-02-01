NFL betting: Recapping Tom Brady's career from a betting perspective

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. It's the end of the best career in NFL history.

Over a 22 year career, Brady appeared in ten Super Bowls, winning seven of them. He had five Super Bowl MVPs. On top of that, he won 3 regular season MVP awards. He currently is first all time in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. In his final season, at the age of 44, Brady led the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

It's a bittersweet moment for bettors. On one hand, Brady was extremely profitable to bet on. That cash cow is now gone. On the other hand, we no longer have to dread betting against Brady knowing that he'll end up making us look foolish most of the time. Let's take a look at the GOAT's career from a betting perspective.

Brady was extremely profitable for bettors

If you bet on Tom Brady to cover the spread in every game of his career, you'd be up quite a bit of money right now.

Brady and his teams posted a 243-73 record straight up in the regular season and a 35-12 record in the postseason. According to The Action Network, Brady went 184-123-9 against the spread in his 316 game regular season career. He went 25-21-1 against the spread in the playoffs. His 59.9% cover rate in the regular season and 54.3% cover rate in the playoffs are both well above the breakeven rate of 52.4%.

Tom Brady made bettors a lot of money over the last 22 years. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brady was also extremely profitable in the underdog role. In 60 career games where he was an underdog, he went 37-23 straight up. He covered the spread in 70.7% of those games, going 41-17-2 against the spread as an underdog.

As Brady's legacy grew, he was very rarely an underdog. Brady was an underdog just seven times in the last six years of his career, as per Action Network. The only quarterbacks to be favored over Brady during that span are Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. Pretty good company.

Brady's performance in the Super Bowl

Brady appeared in ten Super Bowls over his 22 year career. He won seven of those games.

Brady went just 5-5 against the spread in the Super Bowl, losing three Super Bowls as a favorite. Brady was a favorite in eight of ten Super Bowls. The two Super Bowls where Brady was an underdog, he ended up winning the game straight up.

Brady was involved in two of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history and he found himself as both an upset winner and shocking loser.

In 2002, Brady's Patriots were a 14-point underdog against the St. Louis Rams. The Rams were 14-2 during the regular season, led by Kurt Warner and "the Greatest Show on Turf" offense featuring Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt and others. The Patriots defense slowed down the dynamic offense, forcing three turnovers. Brady led a drive that set up Adam Vinatieri for a game-winning field goal. Brady won his first Super Bowl by a score of 20-17 and claimed Super Bowl MVP honors.

In 2008, the roles were reversed. The Patriots were looking to cap a perfect 19-0 season and entered the Super Bowl as a 12-point favorite over the New York Giants. In a defensive slugfest, the Patriots had a 14-10 lead before the infamous "helmet catch" by David Tyree set up a go-ahead game-winning touchdown for the Giants' Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds left.

Here's a full list of Brady's Super Bowls. Covers are in bold:

Patriots win 20-17 vs. St. Louis Rams as 14-point underdog

Patriots win 32-29 vs. Carolina Panthers as 7-point favorite

Patriots win 24-21 vs. Philadelphia Eagles as 7-point favorite

Patriots lose 17-14 vs. New York Giants as 12-point favorite

Patriots lose 21-17 vs. New York Giants as 3-point favorite

Patriots win 28-24 vs. Seattle Seahawks as 1-point favorite

Patriots win 34-28 vs. Atlanta Falcons as 3-point favorite

Patriots lose 41-33 vs. Philadelphia Eagles as 4.5-point favorites

Patriots win 13-3 vs. Los Angeles Rams as 2-point favorites

Buccaneers win 31-9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs as 3-point underdogs

Brady's teams were always near the top

In 2001, Brady's Patriots entered the regular season with 60-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. It's the second largest long-shot to win a Super Bowl in history, behind only the 1999 Rams. The Bengals have a chance to join this list in 2022.

In 2002, the Patriots had 20-to-1 odds to win it all. In 2003, New England entered the season at 15-to-1 to claim the Super Bowl.

Since that season, Brady's teams have entered the season with +1200 odds or better to win the Super Bowl in every single season. In fact, just twice over that 18 year span have Brady's teams had odds longer than 10-to-1.

Since 2004, Brady's teams entered the season as Super Bowl favorites ten times in 18 seasons. They were second on the leaderboard three other times. Brady's Buccaneers entered the 2021 season with the second best odds to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Chiefs.

Below were Brady's team's odds entering each of his seven Super Bowl winning seasons:

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-to-1)

2018 New England Patriots (6-to-1)

2016 New England Patriots (6-to-1)

2014 New England Patriots (13-to-2)

2004 New England Patriots (6-to-1)

2003 New England Patriots (15-to-1)

2001 New England Patriots (60-to-1)

Brady had nearly two decades of dominance and continued this dominance into his mid-40s. NFL fans and NFL bettors will likely never again see anything like this stretch of dominance. We see what Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look like now. Now imagine him doing this at the same level until 2040, but winning a bunch more Super Bowls in the process. Hats off to a tremendous career for Tom Brady.