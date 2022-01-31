NFL betting recap: Bengals cover in 7th straight game, including 5 outright upsets

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals continue to come through for bettors.

The Bengals were 7-point underdogs in Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals won just four games last season, but their epic turnaround looked like it was set to come to an end when they fell behind 21-3 late in the first half.

But the Bengals did not wilt.

The defense stepped up and put the clamps on Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City offense throughout the second half. Meanwhile, Burrow and the offense chipped away and eventually pulled out a dramatic 27-24 victory in overtime to clinch a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

With the win, the Bengals have now covered the spread in seven consecutive games, including five as underdogs. Not only did they cover in those five games, they won all five outright.

Despite that recent success for Cincinnati, most bettors at BetMGM were on the Chiefs. Kansas City received 60% of the bets and 61% of the money on the spread. That included one BetMGM customer who had $111,000 on the Chiefs -7.5 at +100 odds. After such a hot start for the Chiefs, that’s a brutal loss for that bettor.

The betting splits were more lopsided for the total, which closed at 54.5. According to BetMGM, 75% of the bets and 80% of the money were on the over.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is chased by Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the first half of the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

Chiefs futures go down

The sportsbook at BetMGM was rooting for the Bengals to win on Sunday. Not only were the majority of bets for Sunday’s game on the Chiefs, but the Chiefs were also the biggest remaining liability in terms of Super Bowl bets.

According to BetMGM, 9.6% of the Super Bowl tickets and 13.8% of the Super Bowl money it had received came in on the Chiefs. The Chiefs opened the season at +600 to win the Super Bowl and were +500 when the playoffs began. Entering Sunday’s action, the Chiefs were up to +120.

When the Chiefs were listed at +375, BetMGM received a $15,000 bet on Kansas City to win the Super Bowl. If the Chiefs won, the book would have paid out $56,250 to that bettor.

With the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing earlier in the playoffs, the sportsbook was going to come out as a winner on Super Bowl futures. The book will be an even bigger winner now.

“The Bengals upsetting the Chiefs was a strong result for BetMGM in the conference championships. The sportsbook was a winner on the Super Bowl regardless of which final four team won, but the Chiefs losing was the best result,” said Jason Scott, the VP of trading for BetMGM.

Rams pull out win, but 49ers cover spread

The on-field drama continued in the NFC championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were favored by 3.5 at BetMGM and the total closed at 45.5.

The Rams struck first with a 97-yard touchdown drive midway through the second quarter, but the 49ers responded with 17 consecutive points and took a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter. But the San Francisco defense could not hold off Matthew Stafford for 60 minutes.

Stafford tore up the 49ers secondary, particularly to Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham. Kupp’s second touchdown of the day cut the 49ers’ lead to 17-14 with 13:30 to play. And with the 49ers offense struggling, the Rams then tied the score at 17 with 6:49 to go and then went ahead for good, 20-17, with another field goal with 1:46 remaining.

While the Rams pulled out the win, backers of the 49ers on the spread were able to rejoice as they covered by just half a point.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

One bettor, though, saw a future on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl go up in flames. That bettor wagered $25,000 on the 49ers at +450 and the potential for $112,500 in winnings disappeared with the Rams' comeback.

The 49ers covering was another positive outcome for the sportsbook as 62% of the bets and 60% of the money on the spread at BetMGM were on the Rams -3.5. Similarly, 64% of the bets and 62% of the money was on the over.

With both underdogs covering, it marked another strong weekend for the book — especially on the heels of three underdogs winning outright in last weekend’s divisional round.

“As usual when underdogs cover, the public doesn’t do too well. Just like last weekend, the books did very well,” Jeff Stoneback, the director of trading for BetMGM, told Yahoo Sports.

Monster Bengals ticket still alive

The matchup for the Super Bowl is set and the Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM. By Monday morning, the line jumped half a point to Rams -4. The total is currently listed at 49.

Entering the Super Bowl, there are two significant tickets alive. The big one is the bettor who put down $10,000 on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl at +4000. If the Bengals pull off yet another upset, that bettor would win $400,000.

On the other side, another BetMGM customer has a $10,000 bet on the Rams at +500. If the Rams win, the bettor will take home $50,000 in winnings.