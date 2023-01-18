NFL betting: Ranking each potential Super Bowl matchup from least to most likely

We have reached the divisional round of the NFL playoffs which means there are only seven games remaining in the NFL season. Only eight teams are still alive in the fight to become Super Bowl champions. Sunday night, that number will be down to four. While teams still need two more wins to get to the big game, it's not too early to take a look at how the betting market expects things to unfold.

At BetMGM, you can currently bet on which two teams you think will make the Super Bowl. Odds are adjusted based on the likelihood of both teams getting there. Obviously, the more unlikely the matchup, the better the odds. Let's take a look at the current odds at BetMGM.

Ranking potential Super Bowl matchups

Which potential Super Bowl matchups do oddsmakers view as most likely? What about least likely? Let's take a look at all 16 potential matchups, ranked from least likely to happen to most likely to happen.

16. Jacksonville vs. New York

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants pulled off outright victories as underdogs last round. This round, both teams are underdogs getting over a touchdown. If either team survives this weekend, they'll once again be sizable underdogs in the conference championship game. Oddsmakers view this as the least likely potential Super Bowl matchup.

Odds: 150-to-1

15. Jacksonville vs. Dallas

Jacksonville would have to get past Kansas City as an 8.5-point underdog and then spring another upset against either Buffalo or Cincinnati. Dallas is a 3.5-point underdog against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Odds: 66-to-1

14. Cincinnati vs. New York

The Cincinnati Bengals are decently sized 5.5-point underdogs this weekend in Buffalo against the Bills. If they get past Buffalo, they would be underdogs against the Chiefs should they advance, though they would be home favorites against Jacksonville. Cincinnati has a tough road to the Super Bowl, but they have a better chance of getting there than the Giants who would need to defeat Philadelphia and then either San Francisco or Dallas.

Story continues

Odds: 60-to-1

13. Buffalo vs. New York

Once again, the Giants' likelihood of making the Super Bowl is what brings these odds down. The Giants are 11-to-1 to win the NFC. Buffalo is favored to make the conference championship game. A potential rematch with Kansas City would likely be viewed as a toss-up. These odds are more an indictment on New York than Buffalo.

Odds: 35-to-1

12. Kansas City vs. New York

The Kansas City Chiefs are the current favorites to win the Super Bowl, but the odds that their opponent in that game is the Giants is quite low.

Odds: 30-to-1

11. Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Jacksonville is 11-to-1 to win the AFC, making them the biggest long shot to win the conference by far. San Francisco is co-favorites to come out of the NFC. If they get to the Super Bowl, it's rather likely their opponent would be any other team in the AFC.

Odds: 28-to-1

10. Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are co-favorites to come out of the NFC alongside San Francisco, with both teams going off at +160 odds to win the conference. Philadelphia appearing in the Super Bowl would surprise nobody, but their opponent in that game being Jacksonville would certainly be a shock.

Odds: 28-to-1

9. Cincinnati vs. Dallas

Both Cincinnati and Dallas are road underdogs this weekend getting over a field goal. While it wouldn't be entirely shocking if either team won, oddsmakers aren't expecting it. Assuming both No. 1 seeds hold serve, the Cowboys and Bengals would once again be underdogs in the conference championship game. Both teams are talented and it wouldn't be entirely surprising to see them make a run, but both teams have the odds stacked against them.

Odds: 22-to-1

8. Buffalo vs. Dallas

The Buffalo Bills face a very stiff test this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals, and if they play like they did last week, their season will likely come to an end. However, oddsmakers have Buffalo favored to advance to the conference championship game. A potential rematch against the Chiefs would be epic and likely a tossup on a neutral field. Dallas is the 3rd most likely NFC team to advance to the Super Bowl according to oddsmakers.

Odds: 14-to-1

7. Kansas City vs. Dallas

Kansas City is a sizable favorite to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Once they get there, they'll face a stiff test from either Cincinnati or Buffalo. The Chiefs are the favorites to win the AFC. However, oddsmakers don't view Dallas as their most likely potential Super Bowl opponent.

Odds: 13-to-1

6. Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

The Bengals represented the AFC in the Super Bowl last season and are +350 to get to that point again. Those odds are below Kansas City and Buffalo. The San Francisco 49ers have not lost since October and are co-favorites to reach the Super Bowl out of the NFC.

Odds: 10-to-1

5. Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia

Oddsmakers think that Philadelphia and San Francisco have about equal chances of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, so it's no surprise that the odds for a Bengals-Eagles potential Super Bowl matchup are the exact same odds as a potential Bengals-49ers meeting.

Odds: 10-to-1

4. Buffalo vs. San Francisco

The Buffalo Bills spent a lot of the season as favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, at this point of the playoffs, they have the second best odds to win both the Super Bowl and AFC. San Francisco is +160 to win the NFC, but will likely have to win on the road in Philadelphia.

Odds: +600

3. Kansas City vs. Philadelphia

The Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl and the Philadelphia Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. On paper, you would think this would be the most likely Super Bowl matchup, but it has been slightly edged out.

Odds: +600

2. Buffalo vs. Philadelphia

If Kansas City doesn't make it to the Super Bowl, the AFC's next most likely representative becomes the Buffalo Bills, according to the betting odds. If we get a Bills-Eagles Super Bowl matchup, those two fanbases might put civilization in peril for the two weeks leading up to, and immediately following the game.

Odds: +600

1. Kansas City vs. San Francisco

The most likely Super Bowl matchup according to the betting odds would be a rematch of the Super Bowl from three years ago. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers would have the chance to get revenge against Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. It makes sense. Kansas City is the current favorite to win it all. San Francisco has won 11 straight games, and if they get to the Super Bowl, that streak would be up to 13. I don't think any neutral observer would complain about this Super Bowl matchup.

Odds: +550