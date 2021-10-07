NFL betting: Rams are a popular choice to cover at Seattle on Thursday night

Bettors are convinced the Rams are going to take care of the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Nearly 80% of tickets and 85% of the handle — the total money wagered — at BetMGM is on Los Angeles to cover the spread at Seattle. The Rams opened as 1.5-point favorites and the line has moved up to 2.5 points with all the money on Los Angeles.

Moneyline bettors aren’t as convinced in the Rams. Just 53% of the moneyline bets are on the Rams, though those bets do make up 71% of the handle. The Rams opened at -135 to win straight up and are now at -140.

Los Angeles is 3-1 after losing at home to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Seattle moved to 2-2 after beating San Francisco on the road. Thursday night’s game is just Seattle’s second home game of the season. The Seahawks lost their first home game 33-30 to the Tennessee Titans in overtime.

The total is now at 54.5 after opening at 53.5. Over 60% of bets are on the over to hit while those bets make up 80% of the money on the total. Only the Bills and Chiefs (56.5) have a higher points total in Week 5.

The most-popular prop bet is for a Rams win by between seven and 12 points. Bettors like the odds of a Rams win in that window at +425 odds. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is a popular pick to score the first touchdown (+725) and bettors also like the chances of D.K. Metcalf scoring a touchdown in a Seahawks win (+210).