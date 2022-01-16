NFL betting: Raiders' decision to kick a late FG was just fine to Bengals and under bettors

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to kick a late field goal was debatable. Cincinnati Bengals bettors won't debate it.

With 3:37 left, the Raiders trailed 26-16 in Saturday's AFC wild-card game. They had fourth-and-3 from the Bengals' 10. The Raiders needed a touchdown and a field goal at that point, but it's a lot harder to go the length of the field and score a touchdown. They could have gone for the touchdown there, at the risk of the game being practically over if they didn't get it on fourth down, and then just needed a field goal.

The decision was of utmost importance to bettors. The Bengals were 5.5-point favorites and the over/under was 48.5 at BetMGM.

The Raiders kicked the short field goal. That cut the Bengals' lead to 7 points, and there were 45 points on the board. Had the Raiders gone for it there and eventually scored a touchdown on that drive, Raiders bettors and over bettors would have been in great position.

Maybe the Raiders had regrets after how the game played out (or about a controversial touchdown call in the first half that cost them points). They got a stop and the ball back. They got well within Daniel Carlson's field-goal range in the final minute, but needed a touchdown. They couldn't punch it in, and on fourth down Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt intercepted Derek Carr's pass to end it.

The favorite and the under hit in the first playoff game. Bettors on both of those plays were certainly happy to see the Raiders' field-goal team come out on the field with less than four minutes to go.