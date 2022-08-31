NFL betting preview: Will a Bosa win Defensive Player of the Year? Which one?

The NFL Defensive Player of the Year is likely to be someone who puts up big sack numbers.

Seven of the last eight DPOY winners were in the front seven and while they're all good all-around players, their cases were made by double-digit sack totals. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore won DPOY in 2019, and he's the only exception since Luke Kuechly in 2013.

We can't rule out cornerbacks or safeties for the award, like we can for non-QBs winning MVP, but it's close. Using BetMGM's odds, here are Yahoo Sportsbook's best bets for who will win the award for Defensive Player of the Year, including two brothers each getting mentioned:

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is one of the elite defensive players in the NFL. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

MARK DRUMHELLER: Rashan Gary +2200. Green Bay will continue to be a top team in the NFC, and the defense will be much improved. The Pack added big pieces in the draft combined with the return of lockdown corner, Jaire Alexander. Gary had the third-best pass rush win rate in 2021, and will get a lot of the credit if the sacks start piling up.

NICK BROMBERG: Betting against a pass rusher to get this award seems foolish in the year 2022. But Shaquille Leonard at +2000 caught my eye. I think the Colts are the clear favorites in the AFC South and Leonard is the rare linebacker that can do everything well. He didn’t record a sack at all in 2021 but that could change with a different scheme in 2022 with former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus now coaching the Bears.

Leonard has recorded over 100 tackles in each of his four seasons and been a first-team All-Pro in three of his four years in the league. A season with a handful of sacks and a handful of interceptions will be hard to ignore if the Colts easily win the division.

PETER TRUSZKOWSKI: Nick Bosa ranked third in quarterback pressures and fourth in sacks last season, all while still working his way back from an ACL injury. He’s healthy now, appears to be in phenomenal shape and oh yeah, he wants to be paid after this season. I can see Bosa pushing for a 20+ sack campaign this year and at 14-to-1, I’m backing him to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Story continues

GREG BRAINOS: If you read my DPOY piece in May, you know how hyped up I am about Haason Reddick’s 200-to-1 odds. He has 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons and now joins an Eagles defense whose cornerbacks will force quarterbacks to hold the ball longer. Take a look at the offensive lines Philly will face this season. The Eagles' pass rushers are going to eat like Roman emperors and a Reddick DPOY ticket at 200-to-1 could have you eating like one as well.

FRANK SCHWAB: I’ll agree with Peter on a Bosa winning the award, but I’ll go with the other one in the family. Joey Bosa has put up double digits in sacks every time he has stayed healthy for a full season. He’s 27 years old, a prime age. He has Khalil Mack to take away some attention on the other side. And he plays for a Los Angeles Chargers team that should take a step forward. I’ll take Bosa at 25-to-1 odds all day. I can see him getting 15-plus sacks for a breakout division champion.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: I’ll ride on the Joey Bosa train as well, for the value, and for the Chargers narrative that could provide a tailwind. The Chargers have been a sleeping giant for such a long time; this is the year the dots connect.