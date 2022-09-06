NFL betting preview: Our favorite season win totals, including Ravens, Giants, Eagles

NFL season win totals have become one of the most popular betting markets at BetMGM.

The lines go up early in the offseason and bettors take sides, causing some major shifts in the odds as the summer goes on. Some of the team win total bets you might have liked in May might have shifted too much to like them anymore. But there still are betting opportunities with the season less than a week away. Our Yahoo Sportsbook team offered up our best season win total bets:

MARK DRUMHELLER: Baltimore over 10.5 wins. The Ravens were 25-7 the two seasons prior to last year’s historically bad injury luck. A motivated Lamar Jackson with better weapons in Rashod Bateman and Isaiah Likely should get them back on the AFC North throne. 75% of division winners won at least 12 games last year, so I will take my shot Baltimore gets to 11.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his team should bounce back this season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NICK BROMBERG: I think the Indianapolis Colts are by far the best team in the AFC South. The Colts could easily go 5-1 in the division and should also score wins over the Giants and Commanders. Betting the Colts to win at least 11 games at +125 is very tempting, especially at plus odds.

PETER TRUSZKOWSKI: Giants under 7.5 wins. I don’t see it, at all. Brian Daboll will not magically turn Daniel Jones into Josh Allen. There’s an infinitely better chance of Tyrod Taylor taking over as the starter by midseason. They’ll be bad enough to draft a new franchise quarterback in next year’s draft.

GREG BRAINOS: The Chargers’ schedule outside of their division is filled with so many cupcakes, I’m afraid they’ll fall into a diabetic coma by the end of the season. I’ll take over 10.5 wins for a stacked team that could easily roll into the playoffs as the AFC’s top seed.

FRANK SCHWAB: I agree with Mark on the Ravens over, Nick on the Colts over, Peter on the Giants under and Greg on the Chargers over. That's a good sign. For my best bet I considered the Patriots over 8.5 wins because investing in Bill Belichick usually works out. Their offense does scare me though. Instead I’ll go with the Philadelphia Eagles over 9.5 wins at -130. I can’t imagine the Eagles are going to be a 9-8 team or worse. They have built a heck of a roster and I think they get double-digit wins. (I also like the under for the Giants, Dolphins and Seahawks and the over on the 49ers ... hey, I like betting NFL season win totals.)

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Lots of picks in this discussion I like, such as Baltimore, Philly, and Chargers over. And you know I’ll happily punch some Vikings over 9.5. But let’s give some love to a lesser team. Davis Mills isn’t that bad. The AFC South has plenty of dead spots in it, and that division also draws the vulnerable NFC East. Your Houston Texans are likely to exceed 4.5 wins, and I’ll punch it at -105.