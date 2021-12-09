NFL betting: Why your parlay favorites might not be such a lock

Week 14 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday night when the Minnesota Vikings host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just five weeks of NFL regular season football remain as the final group of teams have their byes this week. Teams are now entering the final stretch of the season as they gear up for playoff pushes.

Last week, we saw the Vikings fall to the Lions and the Ravens fall to the Steelers as big favorites. This continues a trend of big upsets in recent weeks after a relatively chalky start to the regular season. This week, there are seven large favorites at BetMGM. We're not saying they will lose, but we'll take a look at what could potentially trip up these teams this week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are +350 underdogs against the Tennessee Titans this week on the road. A look at the standings doesn't paint a pretty picture for Jacksonville, but this is a different Tennessee team than we saw earlier in the season. Since Derrick Henry went out, Ryan Tannehill has averaged just 193 passing yards per game while compiling a 4-6 TD-INT ratio. In that time, the Titans have lost to the Texans and been blown out by the Patriots. They also barely survived a Trevor Siemian-led Saints team and they needed some help from the officiating to get that win. Metrics never loved the Titans even at the beginning of the year, and some of the warts of this team are being exposed in the absence of Henry. Jacksonville's defense has been inconsistent, but it's put some good performances on tape this season. The Titans might struggle to score again.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9.5-point home favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders this week. These two teams met a few weeks ago with the Chiefs getting a 41-14 blowout victory in Las Vegas. However, that performance by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is the only example of this offense looking "right" in the last two months. The Chiefs' defense has really turned the corner, but at this point the offense looks far from its usual self. The Raiders are a very up-and-down, inconsistent team, but when they're on top of their game, they are very capable of hanging with the big dogs in this league. They've already beaten Dallas and Baltimore this season while proving in recent seasons they can beat the Chiefs.

Can Derek Carr and the Raiders hang with the Kansas City Chiefs? (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

The New Orleans Saints are a -225 favorite on the moneyline on the road against the New York Jets this weekend. If you removed the logos and the reputations of these franchises, I'm not sure you could sell me on the fact that there's much separating these teams in their current states. The current version of New Orleans is bad. The Saints are dealing with a collection of injuries at every position. There are no difference-makers at the receiver position. Taysom Hill will likely start after throwing four interceptions and injuring his hand last week. The only reason New Orleans is such a big favorite is because they're the Saints and the Jets are the Jets. Speaking of the Jets, Zach Wilson flashed some of the talent that made him the second overall pick last week. New York has played some competitive games this season, and I would expect that to continue at home this week against a depleted team.

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans

The Seattle Seahawks are 8-point favorites in Houston this weekend. Seattle looks for its first road victory in over two months; it hasn't won away from home since Oct. 3. Davis Mills has been a different quarterback at home compared to his performances on the road. In fact, he's twice the quarterback at home, posting a 106 passer rating in Houston as opposed to a 52 passer rating on the road. The Seahawks got a home win in a rivalry game against San Francisco last week, but that game was easy to get up for. Will it be as easy to get up for a road game in front of an empty stadium against the lowly Texans? I'm not ready to buy back into Seattle that quickly.

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Despite winning their first game of the year last week, the Lions are a +340 underdog in Denver this week against the Broncos. The Lions are on a one-game winning streak and have lost just twice in their last four games. Say what you want about Dan Campbell and the Lions, but they play hard and are in close games nearly every week. The Broncos are clinging onto their playoff hopes in the AFC and this is a must-win game for them. I just don't believe in their quarterback play and offense. I don't think they're capable of blowing out a team. If this game is close and low-scoring late, there's always danger in letting a team hang around as the Vikings saw last week.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

Full disclosure, every week there's at least one underdog where I really need to stretch to make a viable argument in its favor. This week, that underdog is the Giants, who are getting 10 points from the Chargers in Los Angeles. Mike Glennon is expected to get another start for New York. If you're keeping track at home, you have risk-averse, poor game manager Joe Judge as head coach. You have the proven-to-be inept play-caller Freddie Kitchens. He's calling plays for Glennon, who is somehow still in this league. Then you take this trio on the road and you have to beat an actually decent team in the Chargers. I guess you can say the Chargers have been inconsistent this season and prior to last week's win, some were wondering what was wrong with Los Angeles. Backup quarterbacks have also surprised this season, so maybe Glennon shocks the world.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are 12.5-point favorites at home over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. Justin Fields will return for the Bears, which is a plus as he certainly has more game-breaking ability than Andy Dalton. A lot of the talk heading into this game will certainly be around Aaron Rodgers' "I own you" outburst last time these teams played. While he certainly wasn't wrong, it can definitely serve as a bulletin-board motivational tool for the Bears. Will that matter? Probably not, but at least we can expect an engaged Bears team. Maybe this is the spot where Fields announces his arrival on a national stage.

Confidence ratings

Which teams are most likely to do their job? This list highlights my confidence in this week's favorites in descending order.