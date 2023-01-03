NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Broncos in Week 18

The Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) wrap up the regular season against the Denver Broncos (4-12) in Week 18 of the 2022 regular season.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Moneyline Total Points Los Angeles Chargers -3 -170 O 40

-109 Denver Broncos +3 +140 U 40

-111

The Chargers are coming off a 31-10 victory over the Rams, marking their fourth-straight win.

Los Angeles’ win came behind a dominant performance by Austin Ekeler. Ekeler rushed for 122 yards and scored two touchdowns. Defensively, they held the Rams to a scoreless second half.

Meanwhile, the Broncos lost to the Chiefs, 27-24. After being up 17-13 in the third quarter, Denver had a late letdown by its defense, and an interception from Russell Wilson to throw the game away.

The last time the Chargers and Broncos met was in Week 6. Los Angeles beat Denver in overtime, 19-16.

Sunday’s contest will begin at 1:25 pm PT and be televised on CBS.

