NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Dolphins in Week 14

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-4) in Week 14 of the 2022 regular season.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Moneyline Total Points Miami Dolphins -3 -170 O 53

-107 Los Angeles Chargers +3 +145 U 53

-113

The Chargers are coming off a 27-20 loss to the Raiders. Los Angeles led 13-10 at the half before Derek Carr and Davante Adams connected for two touchdowns in the third quarter, which was too much for L.A. to overcome.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins lost to the 49ers, 33-17. After a Tua Tagovailoa passing touchdown on the first play of the game, Miami was outmatched by San Francisco’s defense for most of the remainder of the contest.

This is the second time that Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, both top-10 picks in the 2020 NFL draft, will square off. In their first meeting in their rookie seasons, the Dolphins defeated the Chargers, 29-21.

Sunday’s contest will begin at 5:20 p.m. PT and be broadcasted on NBC.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire