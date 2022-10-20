NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Seahawks in Week 7

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) in Week 7 of the 2022 regular season.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Moneyline Total Points Los Angeles Chargers -5.5 -230 O 50.5

-105 Seattle Seahawks +5.5 +190 U 50.5

-115

The Chargers are coming off a 19-16 victory over the Broncos this past Monday, making it three straight wins.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks beat the Cardinals, holding them to just 315 yards of total offense and nine points.

The last time Los Angeles and Seattle met was in 2018. L.A. won, 25-17.

Sunday’s contest will begin at 1:25 p.m. PT and be broadcasted on FOX.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire